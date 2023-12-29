Cherie Blair’s Push: Tony Blair’s Portrait Amid Political Tensions

Cherie Blair, the wife of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, was resolute in her belief that her husband should have his portrait done. Her vision was for it to be displayed proudly in Lincoln’s Inn, a place of significant personal history for Tony Blair, where he was a member during his barrister training. This insistence, however, triggered a series of complications for Blair’s aides, who were left to navigate between fulfilling this request and managing the larger political picture.

Portrait Amidst Political Unrest

Fiona Millar, an advisor to Blair, penned a letter to the former Prime Minister in November 2002. In it, she voiced concerns over the timing of the portrait, given the potential escalation of conflict in Iraq. The optics of Blair sitting for a portrait amidst such turmoil could potentially be ill-received, putting his public image and reputation at risk.

A Discreet Approach

Previously, offers from the National Portrait Gallery were declined, citing Blair’s lack of availability as the reason. However, presented with Cherie Blair’s insistence, Millar proposed a more discreet approach that could potentially balance both demands. She suggested a private sitting with artist Jonathan Yeo, away from the public eye. This would entail no publicity for Yeo and no official unveiling of the portrait, thereby putting a lid on potential public backlash.

The Final Outcome

Ultimately, Tony Blair did sit for a portrait with Jonathan Yeo after he had left office. The portrait, unveiled in 2008, found its rightful place in the Great Hall of Lincoln’s Inn, just as Cherie Blair had initially envisioned. Jonathan Yeo, the artist responsible for this piece, continues to be an active figure in the art scene, recently attending events such as the Frieze Art Fair 2022 VIP Preview in Regent’s Park.