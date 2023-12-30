Cheran’s Journey: National Award-Winning Filmmaker Makes OTT Debut

Filmmaker Cheran, a five-time national award winner known for his impactful work in Tamil cinema, is all set to make his digital debut with a web series titled Cheran’s Journey. The highly-anticipated series is scheduled to stream on Sony LIV from January 12th.

Riveting Ensemble Cast

Cheran’s Journey features an ensemble cast of notable talents including Sarath Kumar, Prasanna, Aari Arujunan, Kalaiyarasan, and Divyabharathi. The plot of the series appears to revolve around Sarath Kumar’s character, who finds himself in the challenging position of selecting a new candidate for a unique role, with the rest of the primary cast members vying as contenders.

Cheran’s Multifaceted Role

Cheran has not only directed but also written the series, showcasing his multifaceted talent in the world of cinema. His reputation precedes him, and fans are eager to witness his first foray into the world of digital streaming platforms.

Behind the Scenes

The series has been produced by Gunasekar N and Dhakshinamoorthy K, with music by Sathya C, cinematography by Ekhambaram NK, and editing by KJ Venkataraman. Each of these contributors adds an extra layer of depth to the series, enhancing the overall viewing experience.

The trailer for Cheran’s Journey has already been released, creating a buzz of anticipation among viewers. The series, featuring nine intriguing episodes, promises to be a riveting watch for fans of Tamil cinema and beyond.