Arts & Entertainment

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Opens Metaverse District with Grand Light Show

In a thrilling juxtaposition of the virtual and the physical, Chengdu’s Hi-tech Zone welcomed the New Year with the inauguration of the Metaverse District on Jiaozi Avenue. The grand event on January 1st brought together a spectacular light show and virtual performances, creating a novel experience for the attendees and marking a significant stride in integrating the metaverse into traditional commerce.

Immersive Light Show and Virtual Performances

The evening was lit up by the Tianfu Twin Towers and nearby building complexes orchestrating a breathtaking 360-degree light display. This immersive spectacle was intricately woven with sound and photoelectric elements, turning the edifices into canvases reflecting over 400 New Year wishes from Chengdu citizens. The messages mirrored their hopes and aspirations for the future, adding a personal touch to the grandeur of the event.

Adding to the spectacle was the debut of a virtual human named Nishang, a creation of a local digital technology firm. Nishang entranced the audience with performances of dances and songs, synchronized to the rhythm of the light show.

Augmenting Reality with ‘Yuanyou’

The event offered more than just a visual feast. Through the ‘Yuanyou’ mobile app, attendees could engage with augmented reality (AR) street scenes. The app transformed the streets into an interactive canvas of graffiti art and gamified navigation, leading users to local businesses. It also encouraged spending by rewarding users with coupons, creating a unique blend of entertainment and commerce.

Digital Asset Rights and The Future

The event also marked a significant partnership between the Chengdu Cultural Equity Exchange and artists. This collaboration aims to manage digital asset rights, paving the way for the future sale of digital art and associated physical merchandise. The move is seen as an important step in leveraging the metaverse to empower brick-and-mortar entities, drive new business exposure, and create new avenues for monetization.

The transformation of Jiaozi Avenue is a testament to the potential of the metaverse’s integration with traditional commerce. By creating new experiences and incentivizing on-site consumption, Chengdu’s Metaverse District is setting the stage for a future where the digital and the physical worlds seamlessly coexist.

Arts & Entertainment China
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

