Arts & Entertainment

Chelsea Handler’s Subtle Jab at Ex Jo Koy During Critics Choice Awards Monologue

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Setting the stage ablaze at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, host Chelsea Handler deftly wove humour and sharp wit, subtly addressing her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s recent performance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Koy, known for his comedic routines, faced a backlash for his monologue at the Golden Globes, with controversial jokes about the ‘Barbie’ movie and the limited camera coverage of Taylor Swift at NFL games.

Handler’s Sly Jab and the Audience’s Reaction

In her monologue, Handler’s quick wit shone through as she seemingly mirrored Koy’s reaction to his own joke’s lukewarm reception at the Golden Globes. She jestingly expressed gratitude towards the audience for laughing at a joke penned by her writers, following it up with a quip about tossing Martin Scorsese around like an Italian meatball. This remark was met with extended applause, indicating the audience’s appreciation for her comedic timing and the subtle jab at Koy.

Koy’s Response and Future Intentions

In an aftermath of the Golden Globes, Koy publicly expressed regret for blaming his writers for the controversial joke, acknowledging their vital support. Despite the criticism, the comedian has shown interest in returning to the hosting role with better preparation, demonstrating his resilience and dedication to his craft.

Handler and Koy: A Public Relationship and a Professional Collaboration

Handler and Koy, whose relationship was public from August 2021 to July 2022, made numerous appearances on shows like ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ and major events such as the Grammys. Koy also directed Handler’s Netflix special ‘Chelsea Handler: Revolution,’ which premiered in December 2022. Handler has previously acknowledged the positive influence of her relationship with Koy but has refrained from commenting further on their split since the announcement in July 2022.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

