Chelsea Handler’s Humorous Monologue at 2024 Critics Choice Awards Stirs Mixed Reactions

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, stirred a mix of laughter and awkwardness when the host playfully referred to Hollywood veterans Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford as ‘smokeshows’. Handler’s opening monologue was a blend of humor, references to her preference for older men, and pointed remarks towards her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy’s performance at the Golden Globes.

An Opening Monologue with a Twist

Handler set the tone for the evening with her light-hearted but audacious monologue. While the audience reveled in her humor, the two stalwarts of Hollywood, De Niro, 80, and Ford, 81, didn’t seem amused by her comments. However, this didn’t deter the comedian from her routine, as she continued with her playful jabs at various celebrities.

Handler’s Playful Jabs and Topical Humor

Handler’s remarks on this being a ‘horny’ year for movies, her subtle digs at her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy, and her open admiration for director Martin Scorsese were some of the highlights of her routine. Despite the initial awkwardness, her topical humor resonated with the audience, making her performance a memorable one.

Celebrating Achievements in Film and Television

The Critics Choice Awards honored achievements in film and television, with ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ among the notable works. Outstanding performances by actors like Bradley Cooper, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling were also acknowledged. Despite the mixed reactions to her monologue, Handler’s comedic work received praise, ensuring the ceremony continued on a positive note.