Arts & Entertainment

Chelsea Handler Shines with Insightful Humor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:43 am EST
Chelsea Handler Shines with Insightful Humor at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

In a night filled with laughter and insightful commentary, the 2024 Critics Choice Awards were brilliantly hosted by Chelsea Handler. Known for her wit and candidness, Handler’s performance stood out as she effortlessly wove humor and social commentary into her hosting.

Comedic Swipe at Ex-Boyfriend Jo Koy

Handler took a comedic swipe at her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy, humorously referencing his controversial joke from the Golden Globes monologue about Greta Gerwig’s film Barbie. Koy had faced criticism for his performance at the Golden Globes, particularly for his jokes about Taylor Swift and the NFL. Handler didn’t shy away from addressing Koy’s attribution of his monologue’s shortcomings to his writers, a move that drew laughter and acknowledgement from the audience.

Celebrating Women in Entertainment

The night also served as a platform for Handler to celebrate the accomplishments of women in the entertainment industry. She particularly pointed to the box office success of Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. Handler praised the film’s contribution to female empowerment and indirectly critiqued former WarnerMedia CEO David Zaslav, contrasting his leisure activities with Gerwig’s industry-saving efforts.

On Hollywood Strikes and Preference for Seasoned Actors

Handler humorously touched upon the recent strikes in Hollywood and the extended vacations of studio executives. She also expressed her preference for older, seasoned actors like Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro. A highlight of the evening was Handler’s playful remark about the absence of Martin Scorsese, a best director nominee. Her Italian meatball analogy elicited laughter from the audience.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

