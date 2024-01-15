en English
Arts & Entertainment

Chelsea Handler Delivers Raunchy Opening Monologue at Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
Chelsea Handler Delivers Raunchy Opening Monologue at Critics Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler, the host of the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards, opened the evening with a riotous monologue that saw her taking playful swipes at various celebrities, including her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy, actor Barry Keoghan, and Hollywood stalwarts Harrison Ford and Robert De Niro.

Jab at Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Performance

Handler kicked off her speech by roasting Koy for his underwhelming performance at the Golden Globes, where he blamed his writers for the muted laughter from the audience. The audience at the Critics Choice Awards responded with hearty laughter, unlike Koy’s audience at the Golden Globe Awards. Handler and Koy, who dated and split in 2022, have remained friends and have since both landed hosting gigs this awards season.

Humorous Reference to ‘Saltburn’

Handler also made a humorous reference to Keoghan’s role in the film ‘Saltburn,’ making light of his manhood and the movie’s explicit content. She praised Margot Robbie for producing the film and made a playful commentary on the sexual tension evident in movies and TV shows throughout 2023, citing works like ‘Beef,’ ‘Bottoms,’ and ‘Poor Things.’

Handler’s Preference for Older Men

Further into her monologue, Handler touched on her fondness for older men, referring to both Ford and De Niro as ‘smokeshows’ and making light-hearted remarks about their enduring attractiveness. She continued with a nod to the iconic orgasm scene from ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ performed by Meg Ryan, drawing more laughter from the audience.

Reflecting on Themes of the Year

Handler also highlighted the significant themes of the year, such as the SAG-AFTRA strikes and the success of women in entertainment. She celebrated the achievements of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Gwyneth Paltrow, signifying the strides women have made in the entertainment industry. Handler concluded her monologue by introducing the evening’s presenters, Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

