Chelsea Handler Dazzles as Host of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

In a spectacle of glamour and talent, Chelsea Handler helmed the 2024 Critics Choice Awards with an infectious charm, marking her second consecutive year in the coveted position. The 48-year-old actress and talk show personality, known for her acerbic wit and comedic prowess, dazzled in a dynamic wardrobe, wearing three distinct outfits throughout the night.

Striking Fashion Choices

Handler’s sartorial choices were a marked improvement from the previous year. She began the evening in a striking bright yellow Alex Perry dress, a silhouette that featured illusion sleeves seamlessly transitioning into a cape. Complementing her vibrant ensemble were metallic heels and sparkling jewelry that added an extra touch of glamour.

As the event unfolded, Handler switched to a kelly-green tube dress. This ensemble, featuring a discreet side slit, was chosen for her stage appearance. But the fashion journey didn’t end there. To present Harrison Ford’s Career Achievement Award, she donned a black strapless gown with a draped bodice and a slit, teamed with pointy metallic heels and simple hoop earrings.

Hosting with High Spirits

The Critics Choice Awards served as a platform to honor the year’s most talked-about TV shows and films, with frontrunners like ‘Barbie’, ‘Poor Things’, ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, and ‘Wonka’. Handler’s approach to hosting reflected her philosophy of transforming the event into a high-spirited celebration, filled with laughter and unity.

The Preparation Process

Behind the scenes, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, who also styled Handler’s looks last year, used Virtue hair products to ensure her hairstyles were in sync with each outfit. The preparation process was a flurry of positive energy, with Handler’s hotel room pulsating with the rhythm of Bob Marley music as they geared up for the show.