Arts & Entertainment

Chelsea Handler Champions ‘Barbie’ at Critics Choice Awards: A Stand for Women’s Achievements

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:52 am EST
Chelsea Handler Champions 'Barbie' at Critics Choice Awards: A Stand for Women's Achievements

During the prestigious Critics Choice Awards, host Chelsea Handler took an unexpected turn and strayed from the script. In a move that surprised the audience and viewers alike, she invited Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie on stage to accept the award for Best Comedy for their film, ‘Barbie.’ The film had won the award during a commercial break but Handler, recognizing the film’s cultural significance and box office triumph, insisted on a televised acknowledgement.

Barbie’s Big Night

The film ‘Barbie’ had an exceptional night at the Critics Choice Awards, bagging six awards out of 18 nominations. Beyond Best Comedy, it won accolades for original screenplay, original song, production design, costume design, and hair and makeup. Gerwig and Robbie, visibly moved, expressed their gratitude on stage. Gerwig extended her thanks to Mattel and Warner Bros, and made a special mention of her co-writer and husband, Noah Baumbach.

A Year of Women’s Achievements

Handler’s bold move couldn’t have been more fitting, given the year’s celebration of women’s achievements. Her praise for ‘Barbie’ wasn’t just for its commercial success. It was a nod to the cultural impact of the film, which symbolized a significant shift in the representation of women in media. This sentiment was echoed by America Ferrera, who starred in ‘Barbie’ and received the Critics Choice SeeHer Award.

Inclusive Storytelling and Diverse Representation

In her acceptance speech, Ferrera emphasized the importance of inclusive storytelling and diverse representation in media. She shed light on the progress made in portraying women and girls authentically, attributing this success to the efforts of creatives like Robbie and Gerwig. Ferrera also expressed hope for the future representation of all marginalized groups, amplifying the message that ‘Barbie’ so powerfully delivered on screen.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

