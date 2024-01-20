Che Noir Set to Release 'The Color Chocolate Vol. 1,' Fans Anticipate New Music

The rap scene is buzzing with anticipation as Buffalo-based rapper Che Noir gears up to release her new EP titled 'The Color Chocolate Vol. 1.' This follows her well-received album 'Noir Or Never' which dropped on March 3, 2023, and reaffirmed her presence in the rap world.

Teasing the New EP on Social Media

With the scheduled date for the EP's release being January 26th, Che Noir has been actively promoting it on her Instagram account. She has been teasing her fanbase with tidbits of information about the release and the accompanying merchandise. The responses have been overwhelmingly positive, with her followers expressing their excitement and looking forward to the new music.

The Lead Single: 'Junior High'

The lead single from the upcoming EP, titled 'Junior High,' features collaborations with fellow rappers Evidence and Your Old Droog. The track is a nostalgic look back at the artists' younger days. It stands out for its lyrical depth and quality production. The song's sonic landscape is characterized by soulful vocal chops, a boom-bap beat, and unique sound effects that add a distinct flavor to the track.

Fan Engagement and Anticipation

The single has already been shared on YouTube, with fans encouraged to voice their opinions on the new release and the individual performances of the rappers. The anticipation is building for 'The Color Chocolate Vol. 1' with fans curious to see if it will cement its place as one of the year's standout EPs.