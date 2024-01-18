Charu Nivedita’s ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb’: A Genre-Defying Dialogue Across Time

Imagination has no boundaries, and the literary world just got reminded of this with ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb,’ a unique novel by Tamil writer Charu Nivedita. Translated by Nandini Krishnan, the book sits at the intersection of fiction and history, presenting an imaginative dialogue between the author and the spirit of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. This unconventional narrative explores a myriad of contemporary topics, from politics and culture to identity and history.

A Dialogue Across Time

In ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb,’ Nivedita presents Aurangzeb in a light that defies common perceptions. The Mughal emperor, often reviled as a religious bigot and a ruthless ruler, becomes an engaging conversation partner in Nivedita’s hands. The novelist, known for his avant-garde literature, uses this historical figure to dissect contemporary issues, drawing parallels with the past and the present.

Translating Localized Content

Nandini Krishnan, the translator of this novel, underscores the challenges of translating localized content. While retaining the essence and the nuances of the original text is paramount, she highlights the importance of maintaining quality over quantity in translations. Krishnan’s translation opens up Nivedita’s thought-provoking dialogue with Aurangzeb to a global audience, enriching the literary canvas with her cultural competence and linguistic prowess.

The Translation Boom and its Implications

Krishnan also speaks about the current trend of translations gaining popularity, which she views skeptically as a fad influenced by recent literary awards. This conversation, part of the lead-up to The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, also touched on the literary scene in Tamil Nadu and the increasing globalization of regional literature. It underscores the need for discernment in embracing the translation boom, cautioning against the dilution of literary quality in the pursuit of global recognition.