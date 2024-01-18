en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Charu Nivedita’s ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb’: A Genre-Defying Dialogue Across Time

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Charu Nivedita’s ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb’: A Genre-Defying Dialogue Across Time

Imagination has no boundaries, and the literary world just got reminded of this with ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb,’ a unique novel by Tamil writer Charu Nivedita. Translated by Nandini Krishnan, the book sits at the intersection of fiction and history, presenting an imaginative dialogue between the author and the spirit of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. This unconventional narrative explores a myriad of contemporary topics, from politics and culture to identity and history.

A Dialogue Across Time

In ‘Conversations with Aurangzeb,’ Nivedita presents Aurangzeb in a light that defies common perceptions. The Mughal emperor, often reviled as a religious bigot and a ruthless ruler, becomes an engaging conversation partner in Nivedita’s hands. The novelist, known for his avant-garde literature, uses this historical figure to dissect contemporary issues, drawing parallels with the past and the present.

Translating Localized Content

Nandini Krishnan, the translator of this novel, underscores the challenges of translating localized content. While retaining the essence and the nuances of the original text is paramount, she highlights the importance of maintaining quality over quantity in translations. Krishnan’s translation opens up Nivedita’s thought-provoking dialogue with Aurangzeb to a global audience, enriching the literary canvas with her cultural competence and linguistic prowess.

The Translation Boom and its Implications

Krishnan also speaks about the current trend of translations gaining popularity, which she views skeptically as a fad influenced by recent literary awards. This conversation, part of the lead-up to The Hindu Lit Fest 2024, also touched on the literary scene in Tamil Nadu and the increasing globalization of regional literature. It underscores the need for discernment in embracing the translation boom, cautioning against the dilution of literary quality in the pursuit of global recognition.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Jodie Foster: A Mother First, A Hollywood Star Later
In a candid conversation on ‘The View’, Academy Award winner Jodie Foster shared a delightful story from her past, revealing her concerted efforts to keep her illustrious acting career under wraps from her sons during their formative years. Foster, who has graced the silver screen with iconic roles in Hollywood, always sought to be recognized
Jodie Foster: A Mother First, A Hollywood Star Later
Christopher Eccleston: A Candid Reflection on Career Anxieties and New 'True Detective' Role
14 mins ago
Christopher Eccleston: A Candid Reflection on Career Anxieties and New 'True Detective' Role
Judith Olisa: Charting a Course to Stardom as a Content Creator
14 mins ago
Judith Olisa: Charting a Course to Stardom as a Content Creator
Jacob Elordi: From 'Euphoria' to Oscar Contention and a Leonardo DiCaprio Encounter
3 mins ago
Jacob Elordi: From 'Euphoria' to Oscar Contention and a Leonardo DiCaprio Encounter
Art Fraud Investigation: Norval Morrisseau's Painting Under Scrutiny
4 mins ago
Art Fraud Investigation: Norval Morrisseau's Painting Under Scrutiny
Thuy: A Vietnamese-American Star's Historic Debut at Coachella
8 mins ago
Thuy: A Vietnamese-American Star's Historic Debut at Coachella
Latest Headlines
World News
Disease X: Understanding the Hypothetical Pathogen and Global Preparedness for Future Pandemics
19 seconds
Disease X: Understanding the Hypothetical Pathogen and Global Preparedness for Future Pandemics
Hannah Norris: A Journey Through Fertility Struggles to Motherhood
57 seconds
Hannah Norris: A Journey Through Fertility Struggles to Motherhood
Alex Soros Weighs in on Trump's Influence and the 2024 Presidential Election at Davos
58 seconds
Alex Soros Weighs in on Trump's Influence and the 2024 Presidential Election at Davos
Biden Administration Negotiates Immigration Policy Amidst Global Security Concerns
2 mins
Biden Administration Negotiates Immigration Policy Amidst Global Security Concerns
U.S. and Zambia Collaborate on Debt Restructuring and Cholera Outbreak Response
4 mins
U.S. and Zambia Collaborate on Debt Restructuring and Cholera Outbreak Response
Safety Recall Issued for Grey Goose Limited Edition Vodka Sold in Australia
4 mins
Safety Recall Issued for Grey Goose Limited Edition Vodka Sold in Australia
Palestinian Authority Challenges Netanyahu's Recent Policy Changes Amid Escalating Tensions
4 mins
Palestinian Authority Challenges Netanyahu's Recent Policy Changes Amid Escalating Tensions
Israeli President Isaac Herzog Faces Criminal Complaints Amid Davos Visit
5 mins
Israeli President Isaac Herzog Faces Criminal Complaints Amid Davos Visit
Magdalena Fręch's Historic Advance to Australian Open's Fourth Round
11 mins
Magdalena Fręch's Historic Advance to Australian Open's Fourth Round
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
1 hour
Masters of the Air: The High-Flying Successor to Band of Brothers Takes Off on Apple TV+
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
3 hours
Global Developments: An Array of Transformative Events
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
3 hours
Bobsleigh Duo Clinches World Championships Qualification in Sizzling Performance
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
3 hours
Preparing for Disease X: The Unknown Pathogen and Global Health
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
5 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
6 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
6 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
7 hours
Scheana Shay of 'Vanderpump Rules' Discusses Struggle with Postpartum OCD
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
9 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app