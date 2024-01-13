en English
Arts & Entertainment

Charting the Success of Russ and Nicki Minaj in the Music Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Born in Secaucus, New Jersey, in September 1992, Russ, an artist who has spun his talent into a successful career in the music industry, boasts a net worth of $11 million. His influence and success are evident in the achievements of his debut album ‘There’s Really a Wolf.’ Released in 2017, the album climbed the charts to secure the number 7 spot on the Billboard 200, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career and reflecting his unique ability to cross genres.

From Debut to Success: The Russ Journey

Russ’s journey didn’t stop at his debut album. In 2018, he released his second album, ‘Zoo,’ which continued his upward trajectory. The album reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, garnering both critical and commercial acclaim. His singles ‘What They Want’ and ‘Losin Control’ further cemented his place in the industry, reaching 2x Platinum status and demonstrating his substantial influence in the music world.

Financial Success and Influence

Financially, Russ’s success in the music industry is crystal clear. Between September 2017 and September 2018, he earned a staggering $15 million, placing him among the highest-paid artists in the competitive hip-hop scene. His involvement with the Diemon Crew, a music collective, further showcases his diverse talent and business acumen in the music industry.

Contrast with Nicki Minaj’s Journey

Contrasting Russ’s journey, Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper and singer, gained recognition after releasing three mixtapes between 2007 and 2009. Her debut album ‘Pink Friday’ topped the US Billboard 200 chart, propelling her to fame. Her follow-up albums and several top-selling singles and international hits have solidified her place in the music industry. She’s received numerous awards and accolades for her music and is considered one of the best-selling music artists of all time. Like Russ, Minaj has also had a successful career outside of music, including film and television.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

