Charlie Rich Dispels Rumors of Playing Sauron in 'The Rings of Power'

Speculation has been swirling around actor Charlie Rich's recent Instagram posts, with fans of Amazon's fantasy series The Rings of Power conjecturing about the appearance of a timeless character from the Lord of the Rings in the show's forthcoming second season. Rich addressed these rumors, indicating that he's not portraying Sauron or Annatar, one of Sauron's alternative forms in J.R.R. Tolkien's rich legendarium, but rather hinted at a different role he might assume in the new season.

Unraveling Rumors and Confirmations

According to Rich, the character of Annatar is being brought to life by actor Gavi Singh Chera, not him. Although Amazon has yet to make an official announcement regarding Chera's character, Deadline did report his inclusion in the second season last May. Further supporting this claim, Chera's agency page lists The Rings of Power, without specifying his role. This information has added more fuel to the ongoing speculation.

Fellowship of Fans' Insights

Renowned scoop source, Fellowship of Fans, has reported that Chera would be portraying 'Original Form Sauron' and that Annatar is indeed listed as a character in the second season. However, no evidence or confirmation has emerged to validate if Chera's depiction of 'Original Form Sauron' aligns with playing Annatar.

Tolkien's Legacy Expanded

This second season is also rumored to witness negotiations with the Tolkien Estate for the acquisition of new elements from The Silmarillion. The portrayal of Sauron as the main protagonist with three different actors, and the depiction of significant events in the relationship between Sauron and Celebrimbor, are also among the leaks. The possibility of seeing Tom Bombadil and Baya de Oro in one of the episodes, and the involvement of Simon Tolkien to ensure the accuracy of the mythology expansion, adds to the anticipation.