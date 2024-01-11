Charlie Parr Announces 18th Album ‘Little Sun,’ Releases First Track ‘Boombox’

Acclaimed Minnesota acoustic musician Charlie Parr has heralded the arrival of his 18th album, a sonic tapestry titled ‘Little Sun.’ The album will be released on March 22 under the Smithsonian Folkways label, a repository of the world’s sound heritage. Providing fans with a taste of what’s to come, Parr has released the first track from the album, ‘Boombox.’

Collaborative Creativity Takes Center Stage

Grammy-nominated producer Tucker Martine, renowned for his work with The Decemberists, Sufjan Stevens, among others, has lent his creative prowess to the album. Martine, deeply influenced by the work of musicologist Harry Smith, recorded ‘Little Sun’ live, collaborating with Portland-area musicians including Marisa Anderson and Victor Krummenacher.

Discussing the production process, Parr explained that while his previous albums were recorded live with minimal overdubs, ‘Little Sun’ maintains the live recording aspect but with a collaborative approach involving Martine. This partnership has breathed a refreshing new life into Parr’s signature sound.

Live Performances: A Nod to Tradition

Keeping with tradition, Parr will be performing live every Tuesday night in January alongside Alan Sparhawk at the Earth Rider Brewery’s Cedar Lounge in Superior, Wisconsin. These performances serve as a warm-up to the album’s grand release party, set to take place at First Avenue on May 3.

From ‘Boombox’ to ‘Little Sun’: An Artistic Journey

In anticipation of ‘Little Sun,’ fans have been treated to the album’s lead single, ‘Boombox.’ The song is a testament to Parr’s musical evolution, encapsulating the unique blend of traditional and contemporary elements that his music is known for. As fans eagerly await the album’s release, they can find solace in the rhythmic notes and soulful lyrics of ‘Boombox.’