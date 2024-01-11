Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in ‘Orion and the Dark’

The distinctive storytelling of Charlie Kaufman, celebrated for his thought-provoking and often existential films, is taking an unexpected twist. Kaufman is venturing into family-friendly territory with his latest masterpiece, the animated movie ‘Orion and the Dark’. Based on the book by Emma Yarlett, the film is set to be available on Netflix and marks a shift for Kaufman as he introduces children to one of his familiar themes: coping with anxiety.

From ‘Eternal Sunshine’ to ‘Orion and the Dark’

Known for his unique and emotional narratives such as ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’, Kaufman’s unconventional structure and top-notch writing have always offered valuable insights for audiences. His latest screenplay, ‘Orion and the Dark’, is no exception. Featuring voice actors Jacob Tremblay as Orion, and Paul Walter Hauser as Dark, the film follows an anxiety-ridden elementary schooler trying to overcome his fear of the dark, which is personified as a physical entity.

A Star-Studded Cast and Innovative Animation

The star-studded cast further includes Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks, and Werner Herzog as the narrator. This ensemble, along with Kaufman’s distinctive storytelling, promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film’s unique 3D animated, hand-drawn look, and its setting outside Philadelphia in the 1990s adds to its appeal.

Kaufman’s Shift to a Younger Audience

Unlike Kaufman’s previous animated film ‘Anomalisa’, which was aimed at adults and included mature content, ‘Orion and the Dark’ is designed for a younger audience. This marks a significant shift for Kaufman, as he brings his distinctive storytelling approach to children, offering them a narrative that explores the challenge of living with anxiety through an accessible medium. ‘Orion and the Dark’ is set to premiere on February 2 on Netflix.

As Kaufman embarks on this new journey, he also expresses his support for working with Netflix and discusses his future projects, including adapting ‘The Memory Police’ for Amazon Studios and a potential collaboration with Ryan Gosling. As Kaufman continues to explore new territories with his storytelling, audiences can look forward to more thought-provoking narratives that resonate with all age groups.