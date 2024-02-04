Charli XCX Teases Fans with 'Von Dutch' Preview and Upcoming Boiler Room Performance

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX has stirred excitement among her global fan base with a short preview of her new song, 'Von Dutch'. The snippet, shared on the popular social media platform TikTok, showcased lyrics that exude confidence and success, set to a catchy and high-energy musical arrangement.

Charli XCX's Musical Journey

Since the release of her last album, 'Crash', in 2022, Charli XCX has maintained a steady presence in the music scene with several singles. These include 'Speed Drive' from the Barbie film soundtrack and 'In The City', a collaborative effort with Sam Smith and her fiancé, George Daniel of The 1975.

The couple, who publicly confirmed their engagement in November, previously collaborated on the well-received track 'Spinning'. This established partnership on and off the stage has added an extra layer of anticipation for Charli XCX's upcoming releases.

Return to Boiler Room

Beyond the new music, Charli XCX is also scheduled to return to the Boiler Room stage on February 22. The performance will see her share the stage with George Daniel, A.G. Cook, and Easyfun. Her last Boiler Room set was in 2020, where she presented her pandemic-inspired album 'How I'm Feeling Now'.

More Music on the Horizon?

While details regarding her sixth studio album remain under wraps, the release of the 'Von Dutch' snippet suggests that Charli XCX has more new music lined up. The singer has also been penning songs for Britney Spears' upcoming album and has earned a nomination for a BRIT Award for Best Pop Act, further asserting her position in the pop music landscape.

As the anticipation builds for Charli XCX's upcoming projects, the 'Von Dutch' preview serves as a tantalising taste of what fans can expect from this versatile and acclaimed artist.