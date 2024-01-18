Charles Soule Shares Updates on Star Wars Series and Future Projects

Charles Soule, renowned writer for Marvel Comics' Star Wars series, has shed light on his ongoing and forthcoming projects in a recent newsletter. With the completion of Issue 47, titled THE TRIAL OF LANDO CALRISSIAN, he's already delving into Issue 48, setting the stage for an exciting surprise in Issue 50. Soule's commitment to uncovering stories situated between 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi' remains unwavering, despite the narrative time constraints, indicating plenty of untapped tales.
Ongoing and Upcoming Star Wars Issues
Issue 46 is slated for an April release, with the details of Issue 47 soon to follow. Soule's work, however, doesn't stop there. An all-new Star Wars title, scheduled to kick off around April, has also been teased. While the project is still navigating the approval stages, Soule's optimism is palpable. As he puts it, this is a project he's been keen to work on and believes fans are eagerly awaiting.
The High Republic and Beyond
Furthermore, Soule hinted at potential contributions to The High Republic comics. This includes a crucial one-or-two-shot comic that he might write, suggesting it plays a significant role in the broader narrative. His involvement with the Star Wars universe expands beyond just writing, as he continues to serve in a consulting role at Lucasfilm. He's actively discussing various projects and even hinted at another potential venture.
Exploring More Stories
Soule also expressed his belief that there are more stories to be unearthed from Dark Droids and Alpha Sigma. This declaration, coupled with his other updates, underscores Soule's deep engagement with the Star Wars universe. Whether it's through Marvel Comics or other mediums, his dedication to telling these stories remains unshakeable as we move further into 2024.