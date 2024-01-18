Charles Melton: A Riveting Performance in 'May December'

Renowned for his role in 'Riverdale,' Charles Melton has recently devoted a significant amount of time and energy to his self-tape audition for the film 'May December.' Directed by Todd Haynes and headlined by Julianne Moore, 'May December' demanded a performance from Melton that was both nuanced and deeply emotive.

Delving into the Character

Melton's preparation process was nothing short of intensive. It involved a six-hour taping session, and insights drawn from his acting coach, films, and therapist to deliver an understated performance that went beyond merely reciting lines. After receiving feedback from Haynes, Melton adjusted his expression to bring more emotion to the screen. This led him to fly to New York for a reading with Moore, a moment he described as magical.

Unveiling 'May December'

In 'May December,' Melton portrays Joe, a character who, along with his partner, is the center of a film within the film. The narrative delves into their unconventional relationship that began when she was a fully grown woman, and he was a mere 13-year-old. Now, after two decades, their relationship stands as a testament to love's power to endure. A striking element of Joe's character is his hobby of raising monarch butterflies, a fitting metaphor for his transformation and delicacy throughout the film.

Award Winning Performance

Melton's portrayal of Joe resonated deeply with him. He even drew parallels to a Dutch aristocrat painting to convey a sense of stoicism with an undercurrent of complexity. This nuanced portrayal has garnered him critical acclaim, including awards recognition and a Golden Globe nomination.

A New Motivation

His experience on 'May December' has invigorated Melton and motivated him to pursue roles that challenge him. He discovered his process through the exploration of his character. Melton emphasizes the importance of diversity in storytelling, noting that while his character is Korean-American, the focus of the narrative is on the individual's journey rather than ethnicity. 'May December' is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

A notable absence from the Baftas longlist, many were shocked to discover that the May December drama was nowhere to be seen. However, expectations are high for Melton, who is expected to be in the Oscars race when nominations are revealed on 23 January.