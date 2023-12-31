Chappelle’s ‘The Dreamer’: Controversy Reignited with New Netflix Special

Comedy legend Dave Chappelle has once again sparked controversy with his latest Netflix special, ‘The Dreamer.’ Notorious for his history of making jokes about transgender individuals, Chappelle revisits this subject matter in ‘The Dreamer,’ drawing a unique parallel between his experience with Jim Carrey’s method acting and his feelings about transgender individuals. Despite promising to refrain from making jokes about the transgender community, Chappelle continues to do so throughout his performance.

Controversy and Criticism

Chappelle’s controversial humor expands in ‘The Dreamer’ to include jokes about people with disabilities. He argues that individuals with disabilities are less organized in their response to offensive humor compared to the LGBTQ+ community. This provocation has led to significant criticism and backlash, with many accusing Chappelle of insensitivity.

Repairing Relationships and Revisiting Past Incidents

Interestingly, Chappelle addresses his strained relationship with the transgender community in the special. He discusses a play he wrote aimed at reconciling with the community, albeit in a manner that some have found offensive. The comedian also revisits the 2002 incident where he was attacked on stage at the Hollywood Bowl by an individual wielding a weapon capable of discharging a knife blade. He ties this event back to his contentious jokes about the LGBTQ+ community.

The Dreamer: Another Chapter in Chappelle’s Netflix Saga

‘The Dreamer’ is Chappelle’s seventh Netflix exclusive and follows his 2021 special ‘The Closer,’ which faced similar scrutiny and backlash. The fallout from ‘The Closer’ led to walkouts and protests by Netflix employees. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos initially defended Chappelle’s artistic freedom but later admitted to mishandling the controversy. A photo of Sarandos and Chappelle, seemingly unfazed by the storm, is proudly displayed during the credits of ‘The Dreamer.’