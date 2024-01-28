Tatum and Kravitz's 'Blink Twice': Behind-the-Scenes and Plot Details Revealed

Film enthusiasts have been treated to a sneak peek into the making of the upcoming movie 'BLINK TWICE', as Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz share captivating behind-the-scenes snapshots from the set. The film, slated for release on August 23rd, is building momentum with its stars actively engaging audience anticipation through their social media platforms.

Behind The Scenes with Tatum and Kravitz

Actor Channing Tatum, known for his roles in movies such as 'Magic Mike' and '21 Jump Street', has been particularly effusive in his praise for Zoë Kravitz. Tatum recently shared a photo of Kravitz, who is directing the film, on his Instagram and captioned it as 'MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!! ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT.'

Kravitz, besides directing, has also co-written the film, adding another feather to her already illustrious cap. Despite her multi-faceted involvement in the film, Kravitz will not be seen acting in the movie.

Diving into the Plot of 'Blink Twice'

The Hollywood Reporter has shared intriguing plot details about 'BLINKTWICE'. The movie casts Channing Tatum as a tech entrepreneur who invites a Los Angeles waitress, played by Naomi Ackie, to his private island for a vacation. The relaxed getaway, however, takes an unexpected turn as 'strange things begin to happen'.

Building Anticipation for the Film's Release

Both Tatum and Kravitz have been utilizing their social media platforms to engage their fanbase and build excitement for the film's release. By sharing moments from the film's production and giving fans a glimpse into the film's creation, the anticipation for 'BLINKTWICE' is set to reach new heights, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.