Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Playful Bond in 'Blink Twice' BTS

Actors Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have recently offered the public a sneak peek into their dynamic relationship via a series of Instagram posts. These posts feature candid moments captured behind the scenes of their upcoming thriller, 'Blink Twice', slated for a theatrical release on August 23rd. The film not only stars Tatum but also marks Kravitz's leap into directorial waters.

Peek Behind The Scenes

In a display of their playful camaraderie, Kravitz uploaded a Polaroid picture featuring the pair, along with several other shots taken on set and outside her director's trailer. Tatum reciprocated by sharing a monochromatic photo of Kravitz directing her co-stars Naomi Ackie and Alia Shawkat, and a video clip of him with Kravitz during a filming session.

'Blink Twice' – The Intriguing Plot

Previously titled 'Pussy Island', 'Blink Twice' chronicles the story of a billionaire, played by Tatum, who invites friends to an enigmatic island. The star-studded cast features Geena Davis, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment, Adria Arjona, Christian Slater, and Kyle MacLachlan.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

The duo's relationship traces back to when Kravitz approached Tatum for the film, sparking dating rumors by January 2021. Their engagement news broke in October 2023, confirmed when Kravitz was spotted sporting an engagement ring. In a GQ interview, Kravitz candidly expressed her fondness for Tatum's humor and his shared passion for art and cinema, shedding light on their shared interests.