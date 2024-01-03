en English
Arts & Entertainment

Channel 5 and HBO’s Detective Series Set to Intrigue with New Twists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
As the world of detective dramas continues to evolve, two shows are set to make significant waves this year. Channel 5’s homegrown series adds a thrilling twist to its upcoming episode, and HBO’s True Detective returns with a fresh, arctic flavor.

Channel 5’s Detective Series Unveils Intriguing Plot Twist

Channel 5’s popular detective series, co-written by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, is no stranger to unexpected plot twists. In the episode scheduled to air on January 4th, the team of governmental scientists conducting tests on the ocean bed make an incidental discovery—a coin. This discovery triggers a series of events, with characters Jean and Dom orchestrating a ruse pretending to be coin authentication experts. Meanwhile, character Gloria decides to send her troublesome uncle Trevor, portrayed by Paul Chuckle, away.

Adding to the mystery and intrigue, the subsequent episode airing on January 11th takes a dramatic turn. Gloria’s dog, Douglas, stumbles upon a dead body with a fencing foil and a rare diamond cufflink. The series, featuring a cast that includes Sally Lindsay, Steve Edge, Sue Holderness, Robin Askwith, Alex Gaumond, and Sue Vincent, has been renewed for a third season, promising more suspense-filled episodes.

True Detective’s New Season Brings Arctic Mystery

On the other side of the pond, HBO’s True Detective is making a comeback with a new season titled ‘Night Country.’ Set in a remote Alaskan town, the season revolves around the mysterious disappearance of Arctic researchers. The creative force behind the season, Issa López, directs and writes most of the episodes, with Jodie Foster leading the cast. The season’s female energy is a highlight, contributing to a lean, six-episode run that leaves behind any self-indulgence or clumsiness.

True Detective’s fourth season is set to premiere on January 14, 2024, on HBO and Max at 9 PM ET/PT. Early reviews have been promising, with a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As with previous seasons, new episodes will premiere weekly.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

