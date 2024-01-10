en English
Arts & Entertainment

Channel 4’s ‘First Dates’ Stirs Viewer Confusion with Unexpected Schedule Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Channel 4’s ‘First Dates’ Stirs Viewer Confusion with Unexpected Schedule Change

Channel 4’s popular series ‘First Dates’ left its viewers in a state of confusion and disappointment on Tuesday, January 9, when a scheduled episode was replaced with a repeat from 2017. This unexpected change not only caught the viewers by surprise, but also revealed that episodes from the show’s 21st series were mysteriously absent from the network’s online streaming platform. The broadcaster, however, made it clear that the series would resume in its regular time slot the following Tuesday, providing no specific timeline regarding the return of the removed episodes.

Episodes Removed for Editorial Reasons

Channel 4 did not elaborate on the reasons for the sudden change in the schedule, but according to TVZone, the episodes were taken down for editorial reasons. This vague explanation has left viewers in the dark, with many turning to social media to express their disappointment and seek answers.

First Dates’ Move to a New Location

Adding to the series of changes, ‘First Dates’ recently relocated from its original Manchester base to the Botanist bar & restaurant in Bath, Somerset. This move was part of the show’s celebration of its 10th anniversary since its debut in 2013. Despite the move and the unexpected episode lineup change, the show’s popularity has remained undamaged, with its audience eagerly awaiting the return of the new episodes.

Apologies from Fred Sirieix

Attempting to pacify the frustrated viewers, Fred Sirieix, the maître d’hôtel on ‘First Dates,’ took to social media to apologize for the unplanned absence of the episode. Referring to the situation as a ‘glitch,’ Sirieix promised to keep the viewers updated once he had more information. The mystery surrounding the sudden change and the missing episodes, however, continues to fuel speculation and anticipation among the show’s loyal fan base.

Arts & Entertainment Editorial
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

