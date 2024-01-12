en English
Chanel Takes Cruise Collection to Marseille: A Shift in Luxury Fashion

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:15 pm EST
Chanel Takes Cruise Collection to Marseille: A Shift in Luxury Fashion

Chanel, the famed French fashion house, has announced its return to France for the showcasing of its 2025 Cruise collection. Scheduled for May 2, the event will unfold in the vibrant and culturally diverse city of Marseille. This move signals a departure from the tradition of hosting luxury brand showcases in typically glamorous locations, indicating a shift towards inclusivity and cultural appreciation.

The Mediterranean Magnetism

Known for its energetic spirit, Marseille, a city nestled in the sunny south of France, has been chosen as the backdrop for Chanel’s upcoming spring 2025 collection reveal. The event is part of the OpenMyMed festival, which celebrates the city’s cultural vitality. It is expected to cater to a younger demographic, sensitive to diversity and cultural richness. This shift in location underlines Chanel’s commitment to exploring culturally open-minded locales and engaging with a broader audience.

Historical Ties and Future Directions

Chanel’s relationship with cruise collections dates back to 1919 when founder Gabrielle Chanel introduced a mid-season collection in Biarritz. Later, Karl Lagerfeld reinvigorated this tradition in the 1980s. Since the 2000s, annual cruise shows have become a norm for Chanel, influencing the wider fashion industry. The selection of Marseille as the location for the forthcoming Cruise collection pays homage to Chanel’s historical ties to the Mediterranean region. Past cruise collections have been presented in Monaco and Baux-de-Provence, and maritime themes have regularly featured in Chanel’s designs, including the 2019 cruise show in Paris that showcased La Pausa, Gabrielle Chanel’s villa.

Industry Ripple Effects

Chanel’s decision to host its cruise show in Marseille is indicative of a broader trend in the luxury fashion industry. Other luxury brands, such as Louis Vuitton and Dior, have also scheduled their cruise shows for May and June, respectively. By choosing locations that celebrate diversity and cultural richness, these brands are reshaping the landscape of the luxury fashion industry, demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and cultural appreciation. As such, the next wave of luxury fashion appears to be one of increased cultural sensitivity, attracting younger, more diverse audiences.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion France
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

