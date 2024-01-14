Chandigarh’s Theatre Festival Showcases National School of Drama Repertory Company

In a vibrant celebration of the dramatic arts, the Department of Cultural Affairs in Chandigarh, in collaboration with Tagore Theatre Society, announces a four-day Theatre Festival. This cultural fiesta, set to take place at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, Chandigarh, from January 14 to January 17, promises a feast of theatrical performances by the esteemed National School of Drama Repertory Company. The festival extends an open invitation to the public, offering them a chance to immerse themselves in the world of theatre at no cost.

A Curtain Raiser to Diverse Performances

The festival lineup presents a tantalizing mix of four different plays. The event kicks off with ‘Andha Yug’ on January 14. This poetic drama, penned by Dharamveer Bharti and directed by Ram Gopal Bajaj, explores the last day of the epic Mahabharata war, offering a fresh take on the timeless classic.

On January 15, ‘Layla Majnun’ takes center stage. This traditional poetic narration by Ismail Choonara is set to captivate the audience with its intense romantic narrative.

Exploring Emotions and Musical Harmony

‘Maai Ri Main Ka Se Kahun’ is slated for January 16. This play, written by Vijaydan Detha and directed by Ajay Kumar, delves into a woman’s internal struggle between her desires, emotions, and the societal constraints imposed on her.

The final day of the festival, January 17, will see the staging of the live musical ‘Babuji’. Crafted by Vibhanshu Vaibhav and directed by Rajesh Singh, this piece forms an integral part of the festival’s offerings.

Another Musical Extravaganza in the Offing

In a separate event, the Bangr Festival, touted as north India’s biggest music and lifestyle festival, is scheduled at the Forest Hill Resort, Naya Gaon, on January 20-21. The festival roster includes artists such as King, Anuv Jain, Talwiinder, Mitraz, and TrickSingh. Additionally, the event will showcase streetwear brands, local flea stalls, and a variety of gastronomical delights. The organizing company, Experience Entertainment, aims to redefine the festival experience and is anticipating a memorable edition of the Bangr Festival.