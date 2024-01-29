'Champion': A Powerful Opera on Boxer Emile Griffith's Life at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Chicago's renowned Lyric Opera stages the riveting 'Champion', a jazz opera by celebrated composer Terence Blanchard. Inspired by the real-life-events of welterweight boxer Emile Griffith, 'Champion' is a compelling exploration of identity and the aftermath of a tragic incident that marked Griffith's life forever. This production, running from January 27 to February 11, 2024, is an exemplar of Lyric's commitment to new work, resonating deeply with the audience through its potent themes and Blanchard's lush, cinematic score.

Three Faces of Emile Griffith

Emile Griffith's character, a poignant focal point of the opera, is portrayed by three distinct singers: Naya Rosalia James, Justin Austin, and Reginald Smith Jr. Each singer reflects Griffith's life at different stages, from his formative years to his twilight. Through this emotionally synchronized performance, the audience experiences the myriad complexities of Griffith's existence, entwined with his career, race, sexuality, and inevitable self-discovery.

The Haunting Ghost of The Ring

The core of 'Champion' dwells in the chilling incident of 1962, where Griffith fought Benny 'The Kid' Paret. Paret succumbed to injuries after being punched 29 times by Griffith. This event, a shadow that perpetually haunted Griffith, is powerfully depicted in the opera, revealing the profound psychological turmoil it instigated.

Commendable Performances and Directing

Under the proficient direction of James Robinson and the keen musical guidance of conductor Enrique Mazzola, 'Champion' achieves emotional intensity. The supporting cast delivers equally strong performances, contributing to the overall gravitas of the production. Despite a critique regarding an abrupt transition in Act 2, the opera successfully highlights the intertwined themes of sport, media, fame, sexuality, migration, poverty, and trauma, all set against Blanchard's evocative music backdrop.

The production, initially staged at the Opera Theatre of St. Louis and co-produced with New York's Metropolitan Opera, exemplifies the transformative power of art in narrating the stories of struggle and human will beyond the boxing ring.