Champaign-Urbana Music Community Mourns The Loss of ‘Duke of Uke’, David King

The music community of Champaign-Urbana is enveloped in a profound sense of loss following the death of their cherished local musician, David King, widely recognized as the ‘Duke of Uke.’ King, who led the much-loved band Duke of Uke and His Novelty Orchestra, passed away at the age of 58, leaving an irreplaceable void in the local music scene.

The Legacy of the ‘Duke of Uke’

As the lead musician of the Duke of Uke and His Novelty Orchestra, David King was a pivotal figure in the Champaign-Urbana music community for over a decade. His unique blend of music, infused with his personality, earned him the moniker ‘Duke of Uke,’ a title that became synonymous with the exhilarating local music scene. The band’s latest work, an album themed after Alice in Wonderland, was released in October 2022, adding another feather to their cap.

A Community in Mourning

The news of King’s demise was announced by his sister Gina via a Facebook post, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from the local music community. The CU Bands and Fans Facebook page, a platform for the music community, is abuzz with condolence messages and tributes to the late artist. His bandmate, Sarah Cramer, shared her fond memories of their collaborative songwriting and King’s support and friendship, painting a picture of a man who was as beloved personally as he was professionally.

Celebrating King’s Life

As the community grapples with the loss, plans to celebrate King’s life are underway. While the details are yet to be announced, the community holds its breath for a fitting tribute to a man whose music was the heartbeat of Champaign-Urbana. King’s death is not just the end of an era, but also a reminder of the impact one man’s passion for music can have on a community.