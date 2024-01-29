'Champagne for Lulu': Celebrating 60 Years of a Musical Legend

As the clock strikes midnight on her 75th birthday, legendary musician and performer, Lulu, is set to embark on a grand journey celebrating her 60 years in the performing industry. Titled 'Champagne for Lulu,' the tour is a tribute to a career that began when Lulu, born Marie McDonald McLaughlin Lawrie, was a mere child and quickly bloomed into an illustrious musical journey.

The Rise of a Star

At the tender age of 12, Lulu stepped onto the professional stage and by the time she turned 15, she had her first Top 10 hit with a rendition of the Isley Brothers' 'Shout'. It wasn't long before she crossed the Atlantic, hitting the US No 1 spot with the theme song for the film 'To Sir, With Love', and simultaneously making her mark as an actress in the movie.

Trailblazing through the Industry

Over the decades, Lulu's accomplishments have been many and varied. She made history by becoming the first British female singer to perform behind the iron curtain in Poland. She hosted a TV show that welcomed iconic guests like Jimi Hendrix. She brought home the Eurovision Song Contest in 1969, and forged successful collaborations with the likes of Maurice Gibb of the Bee Gees, David Bowie, and the band Take That.

Imprint on British Pop Culture

Lulu's impact on British pop culture goes beyond her musical contributions. She recorded a Bond theme, worked in the famous Muscle Shoals studio, acted in a Monty Python film, and penned music for the legendary Tina Turner. As her 'Champagne for Lulu' tour gets ready to kick off in Glasgow on 9 April before heading to other major UK cities, fans are invited to submit their questions by 1 February, with Lulu responding to their queries to be published on 9 February.