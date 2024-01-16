Challenges and Future of French Film Export Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

On the backdrop of the Unifrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, a riveting discourse on the future of France's film export business unfolded. This discussion followed a successful year for French cinema, with 37.4 million global theatrical admissions generating $254 million in international receipts. Despite this success, the industry faces a slew of challenges, ranging from geopolitical tensions to sustainability concerns.

Geopolitical Tensions and Film Sales

Alice Lesort, Les Films du Losange's sales chief, shed light on the predicaments when exporting films to politically charged regions like Russia. She emphasized the lack of control over the films post-sale, with some being broadcast alongside propaganda. Despite the geopolitical tension following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian market remains lucrative, leading to a quandary for some filmmakers who choose to refuse sales to Russia.

Challenges Beyond Borders

Lesort also brought to attention a complex situation in Israel, where a producer sought to break a deal in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. These geopolitical considerations underscore the intricate dynamics that accompany the global distribution of French cinema.

Exploring Sustainable Practices

The delegates at the panel unanimously agreed that a complete return to pre-COVID practices was neither desirable nor sustainable. Aton Soumache from Mediawan Kids & Family accentuated the importance of in-person meetings for sales and understanding the global market. However, this contradicts the industry's push towards eco-responsibility.

Proposed Solutions and Future Directions

In response to these concerns, Lesort proposed the formation of an industry-wide database to provide concrete data that could inform public policy and help understand the environmental impact of industry practices. Bertrand Faivre of The Bureau Sales underlined the political nature of cinema and the industry's necessity to unite and break down barriers. As French cinema continues to navigate the tumultuous waters of global distribution, its resilience and adaptability will undoubtedly shape its future trajectory.