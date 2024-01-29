Chaka Khan to Curate 2024 Meltdown Festival, Celebrating 50-Year Career

In the heart of London's Southbank Centre, the stage is set for the 2024 Meltdown Festival, an annual celebration of contemporary music that has become a beacon for the city's cultural scene. The festival, scheduled from June 14 to June 23, will be curated by none other than the iconic Chaka Khan, whose illustrious 50-year career in music will serve as the foundation for this year's event.

Chaka Khan: From Music Icon to Festival Curator

Chaka Khan, known for her dynamic voice and vibrant stage presence, will be crafting the lineup of artists for the festival. The ten-day event promises to be a reflection of Khan's own musical journey, blending her rich legacy with the fresh voices of today's music scene.

Khan's dedication to community, activism, and brilliant music has been recognized by Adem Holness, Head of Contemporary Music at Southbank Centre, who believes these elements will greatly enrich the festival's impact.

A Celebration of Diversity and Community

The Meltdown Festival, often described as a community celebration and a feast for the senses, promises a vibrant and diverse experience. The first names for the lineup will be unveiled in March, with Khan's influence expected to bring together a mix of genres and artists that span generations. Khan herself is excited about the prospect of uniting people of all ages in a summer celebration that will echo her own musical ethos.

A Legacy of Unique Performances and High-Profile Curators

The Meltdown Festival has a rich history of unique performances, such as Patti Smith playing her album 'Horses' in full and Jeff Buckley's final UK show. Khan joins the ranks of previous high-profile curators, including Morrissey, Nick Cave, Grace Jones, and Robert Smith. The latter two received nominations for Music Week Awards Festival of the Year for their respective years of curatorship. The 2023 edition was curated by Christine And The Queens, further cementing the festival's reputation for attracting top-tier talent.

As Chaka Khan embarks on this new venture, she also shared that she will be stepping back from touring to enjoy life and spend more time with her family. This balance between professional commitment and personal joy reflects the multifaceted identity of Chaka Khan, a woman who has not only made history in the music industry but continues to shape its future.