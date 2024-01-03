en English
Arts & Entertainment

Chained Soldier Anime to Premiere with Censored and Uncensored Versions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
Chained Soldier Anime to Premiere with Censored and Uncensored Versions

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the renowned manga series, Chained Soldier (also known as Mato Seihei no Slave in Japan), is set to make its debut with both censored and uncensored versions. This innovative approach has sparked intrigue and excitement among the global anime community.

From Manga to Anime

Written by Takahiro and illustrated by Yohei Takamura, the manga has been serialized online since January 2019, with 14 volumes currently available. The story takes place in a fantasy world where Earth is under threat from supernatural forces. These forces summon monsters that wreak havoc, while another grants females superpowers to combat these monsters. In response, the government forms elite female troops to battle these creatures. A unique character, Yuki, possessing special powers that boost the females’ abilities, joins them as a ‘Chained Soldier’.

The Production Team

The adaptation is being brought to life by Seven Arcs studio, under the direction of Goro Kuji. The team’s commitment to preserving the manga’s original essence while injecting fresh dimensions has been applauded. Their dedication is evident in the anime’s intricate artwork and compelling narrative, promising a thrilling viewing experience.

Global Premiere

The first episode of Chained Soldier is set to air on January 4th, 2024, at 23:00 Japanese Standard Time. It will be broadcasted on local Japanese networks, with AT-X exclusively showing the uncensored version, and other networks airing the censored version. International fans need not worry, as HIDIVE will stream the episodes globally, providing access to the uncensored version as well. This strategic move ensures that the anime reaches its global audience, fostering a sense of unity among its fans worldwide.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

