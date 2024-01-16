Chad Stahelski to Direct Highlander Reboot, Oversee John Wick Franchise

Famed director Chad Stahelski, known for his work on the John Wick film series, has inked a new deal with Lionsgate. This agreement sees him take on a new role as the director of the upcoming reboot of the Highlander franchise. In addition, Stahelski will also assume full creative oversight across both franchises—with their presence in film, television, and multimedia platforms.

Advertisment

Expanding Roles and Responsibilities

As part of the agreement, Stahelski, together with his team at 87Eleven Entertainment, will spearhead and lead a comprehensive multi-platform content strategy for both John Wick and Highlander franchises. This strategic partnership with Lionsgate is geared towards ensuring that both franchises continue to maintain their unique tone, quality, and vision.

Collaboration and Coordination

Advertisment

Stahelski will closely work with franchise producers from Thunder Road and the estate of the late Peter S. Davis. Notably, he will also collaborate with Neal H. Moritz in an effort to fully realize the potential of these iconic properties. Stahelski's deal signifies a strategic effort coordinated with Lionsgate's Joe Drake and Adam Fogelson, who hold key leadership roles within the studio, to develop and grow the John Wick and Highlander franchises in a unified and consistent direction.

Implications and Expectations

The impact of this deal is significant as it formalizes the partnership, giving Stahelski an unprecedented level of creative control. His directorial approach to the John Wick series has been met with critical acclaim and commercial success—the latest entry in the series grossed over $440 million worldwide. With the forthcoming Highlander reimagining and the expansion of his creative output, expectations are high for the success of these franchises under Stahelski's guidance.

Stahelski's new role and the strategic development of the John Wick and Highlander franchises signify an exciting era for fans of these franchises and the broader film industry. With Stahelski's proven track record in the John Wick series and the impending reboot of the Highlander franchise, the future of these franchises seems promising.