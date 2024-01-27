Cha Eun Woo to Release First Solo Album; Teams Up with India Eisley

The world of K-pop is abuzz with the announcement of Cha Eun Woo's first solo album. Known for his role in the South Korean drama 'True Beauty' and as a member of the boy band ASTRO, Eun Woo is set to release his album on February 15, 2024. The news, revealed by his entertainment label Fantagio on January 27, has stirred up anticipation among fans. This venture marks his first solo album after an eight-year journey with ASTRO.

Collaboration with India Eisley

Adding to the anticipation, Fantagio unveiled that Eun Woo recently filmed a music video in the United States with none other than American actress India Eisley. Known for her roles in 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager' and 'I Am the Night,' Eisley's collaboration with Eun Woo for his music project hints at his potential interest in the American market. However, the reveal was temporarily clouded by dating rumors involving Eun Woo. These were later clarified to be misunderstandings arising from behind-the-scenes photos of the music video shoot with Eisley.

Return to South Korea and Upcoming Projects

Currently abroad on work commitments, Eun Woo is expected to return to South Korea by January 30. Alongside his album release, fans can look forward to his first fan con in Seoul on February 17, where he will perform songs from his solo album. Furthermore, Eun Woo is set to star in the upcoming drama 'Wonderful World,' and he has an event planned in the Philippines in March. His debut single from the solo album is set to release on February 15, with preparations for his solo promotion in the United States underway.

A Valentine's Release

The timing of the release, coinciding with Valentine's week, has fans speculating about potential romantic themes in Eun Woo's music. As details about the song’s genre or language remain under wraps, this adds to the mounting excitement for his debut solo album. Despite the temporary distraction of dating rumors, the announcement has been met with overwhelming support from fans, who eagerly await new music and projects from the beloved K-pop idol and actor.