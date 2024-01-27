Cesar Awards Nominees Announced: 'The Animal Kingdom' Takes the Lead

The prestigious Cesar Awards in France have unveiled their roster of nominees, with Thomas Cailley's 'The Animal Kingdom' dominating the list with 12 nominations. The fantasy drama, a fascinating exploration of a world where humans morph into animals, found its initial audience at the Cannes Un Certain Regard. Beyond the festival circuit, it also enjoyed considerable box office success.

Competitors in the Fray

Justine Triet's 'Anatomy Of A Fall' is nipping at its heels with 11 nominations, creating a compelling competition between the two in major categories such as Best Film and Director. Jeanne Herry's 'All Your Faces' too has emerged as a strong contender, especially in the Supporting Actress category.

A surprise entrant in the race is 'Junkyard Dog' by Jean-Baptiste, which, despite being an underdog, has managed to secure seven nods, including one for Best Film. On the other hand, France's Oscar submission, 'The Taste Of Things', unfortunate to have been recently eliminated from the International Feature Film category, managed to scoop up three nominations in technical fields.

A Record Participation

The Cesar Academy reported a record participation rate in the voting process, signaling a heightened interest and engagement in French cinema. The second round of voting is scheduled to commence shortly.

Anticipation Builds for the Ceremony

The Cesar Awards ceremony, a beacon of celebration for cinematic achievements, is set to take place at the l'Olympia theatre in Paris. The night's honourary Cesar awards are designated for acclaimed filmmakers Christopher Nolan and Agnès Jaoui. In the Best Sound category, industry professionals representing 'Anatomy of a Fall', 'All Your Faces', 'The Goldman Case', 'The Animal Kingdom', and 'The Three Musketeers (Parts 1 & 2)' are vying for the top spot.