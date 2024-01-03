en English
Arts & Entertainment

Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Central Ohio Bids Farewell to Holiday Season with a Weekend Full of Exciting Events

The final weekend of the holiday season in Central Ohio is set to offer a vibrant blend of cultural, musical, theatrical, and outdoor activities. A rich array of events, ranging from the final days of ‘Wildlights’ at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, to the holiday exhibitions at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, mark the end of the festive season.

The Final Farewell to Holiday Events

The dazzling ‘Wildlights’ show at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, a spectacular blend of LED Christmas lights, animated displays, and illuminated animal sculptures, draws its curtains this weekend. Meanwhile, the holiday exhibitions at the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, which feature a stunning display of poinsettias, seasonal foliage, and a model railway, also come to a close.

Embrace the New with Shadowbox Live and Ohio Theatre

While we bid adieu to some, the weekend also introduces new attractions. Shadowbox Live’s ‘Pillow Talk,’ a compilation of musical and comedic acts from the past year, promises to keep audiences entertained. Simultaneously, ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ at the Ohio Theatre offers a theatrical extravaganza, bringing Broadway’s glitz and glamour to Central Ohio.

A Treat for Film and Music Enthusiasts

Film buffs can relish the screening of the classic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ at the Drexel Theatre and a series of vampire movies, including the iconic ‘Nosferatu,’ at the Gateway Film Center. For the classical music lovers, performances by the Early Interval and the Magpie Consort at various venues will provide a soothing and enriching experience.

Outdoor Activities and Sports

For those who prefer the allure of the outdoors, the Prairie Oaks Metro Park offers winter hikes, showcasing the park’s natural beauty amidst the chill. The weekend concludes with a thrilling ice hockey game, with the Columbus Blue Jackets taking on the Minnesota Wild at Nationwide Arena, amplifying the adrenaline rush for sports enthusiasts.

With such a diverse range of entertainment options, Central Ohio is ready to offer residents and visitors a weekend of culture, art, sports, and outdoor activities, ensuring an engaging and fulfilling end to the holiday season.

Arts & Entertainment Sports United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

