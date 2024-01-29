Central New York: A February Filled with Cultural and Entertainment Events

As the calendar flips to February, Central New York is poised to offer a cornucopia of cultural and entertainment events. From Broadway musicals to live performances, the region is geared up to cater to diverse tastes and preferences.

Music and Theatre: A Broadway Classic and a Dose of Humor

The Landmark Theatre is set to feature the acclaimed Broadway musical, 'Hairspray'. The high-energy performance, known for its vibrant portrayal of '60s pop culture, will captivate audiences throughout the week. In a different vein, 'The Calamari Sisters' will bring humor and drama to the Auburn Public Theater with two live performances.

On-Stage Drama: From Diners to Diapers

The Syracuse Stage continues its season with 'Clyde's', a play penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage. The play, which runs through February 18, opens with preview nights, setting the stage for a thought-provoking theatrical experience. Meanwhile, the CNY Diaper Bank is leveraging the popularity of pop star Taylor Swift for a themed fundraiser, aiming to fight diaper insecurity in the community.

Winter Fair: A Blend of Summer Favorites and New Attractions

The annual Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds, offering an eclectic mix of summer favorites and fresh attractions. The fair features everything from a professional wrestling event, WrestleCUSE, starring iconic wrestlers like Kurt Angle, to cultural demonstrations, live music, and a grand fireworks display.

Music, Art, and Community: Celebrating Diversity and Creativity

The Atkinsons band brings their unique blend of music to the Folkus Project, creating a melodious atmosphere. The Community Folk Art Center hosts a night dedicated to Black artistry, fostering conversation around spoken words. Local band goodkids is set to celebrate their album release, adding another feather to the region's thriving music scene.

Rounding off the week's cultural offerings, the St. Stephen Lutheran Church will host a concert by the Silverwood Clarinet Choir, while the Liverpool Public Library offers family activities at its Winter Carnival.