Central Illinois to Debut Revamped Summer Camp as Solshine Festival

Igniting the spirit of music and arts in Central Illinois, a new festival, Solshine: A Music & Arts Reverie, is set to light up the Memorial Day weekend from May 24 to 26. Reviving the soul of the Summer Camp Music Festival, Solshine takes the stage at Three Sisters Park in Chillicothe, Illinois, a location that echoes with a 22-year legacy of its predecessor.

Summer Camp Reborn as Solshine

Ian Goldberg, the force behind both Summer Camp and Solshine, recently graced a special episode of Andy Frasco's World Saving Podcast on Volume.com. His candid conversation unveiled the metamorphosis of the annual event, borne out of the tribulations faced by independent festival promoters.

Goldberg highlighted the pronounced impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which necessitated a reimagining of the festival. From staffing woes to procuring equipment and securing basic infrastructure like golf carts and Porta Johns, organizing an event of such scale in a small town presented unique challenges. The decision to revamp was driven by a desire to make the festival more manageable and less stressful for the team.

Solshine: A Streamlined Experience

With a streamlined layout and fewer stages, Solshine aims to optimize staff and resource management. Yet, it retains the vibrancy of its music line-up, a complex process Goldberg described as a 'work of art'. The nuances of confirming acts and the intricate choreography of performers' order are part of the festival's backstage dance.

Among the bands set to enthrall audiences are Umphrey's McGee and moe., and dynamic performances from Goose, The String Cheese Incident, and STS9 are also on the cards. The festival also promises immersive art areas like The Illumination Woods, adding a dash of mystique to the musical extravaganza.

Tickets for a New Musical Journey

Tickets for Solshine, including a variety of passes and VIP upgrades, are currently on sale. The festival strives to maintain the essence of the original Summer Camp experience under a new setup, offering a refreshed take on a beloved tradition for music lovers and the local community alike.