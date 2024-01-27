Centennial Celebration: Shota Rustaveli University Honored with Commemorative Stamp

In Georgia, a nation known for its vibrant artistic tradition, a momentous occasion has dawned. The Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film Georgia State University, a stalwart of the country's cultural scene, has marked its centennial anniversary. To commemorate this historic milestone, a special post stamp, limited to 10,000 pieces, was released. The unveiling ceremony was a high-profile event, attended by distinguished figures such as the University's Rector Giorgi Shalutashvili, Deputy Economy Minister Guram Guramishvili, and Georgian Post's General Director Levan Chikvaidze.

Stamp Design and Symbolism

The stamp was designed by the illustrious Georgian architect and collector Baadur Qoblianidze, a name synonymous with artistic integrity in Georgia. This commemorative stamp, beyond its aesthetic appeal, holds a symbolic importance. It is a national tribute to one of Georgia's oldest educational institutions and its substantial impact on the country's film and theatre scene. The stamp sends a clear message to the world about Georgia’s recognition of this esteemed institution and its significant contributions to the enrichment of Georgian art and culture.

Unveiling Ceremony Highlights

During the unveiling ceremony, the first stamp was officially presented to Rector Giorgi Shalutashvili, an acknowledgement of his leadership and dedication to the institution. Deputy Economy Minister Guram Guramishvili, during his address, emphasized the stamp's symbolic significance, asserting it as a testament to the institution's century-long commitment to educational and artistic excellence.

Future Collaborative Endeavours

A notable highlight of the event was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film Georgia State University and Georgian Post. This agreement outlines a commitment to foster future collaborative efforts, paving the way for joint projects that would further enhance the cultural stature of Georgia.