Celtic Festival Unveils New Attractions and Stellar Live Music Lineup

The Australian Celtic Festival is set to make a triumphant return, offering a vibrant blend of tradition and innovation. The festival's organizers have unveiled a plethora of new attractions, headlined by the Celtic Kitchen and Celtic Kids marquees, adding fresh dynamism to the annual event. The festival's sprawling grounds will also play host to the Australian Standing Stones parkrun, a bustling marketplace, and a tantalizing array of food trucks.

Unveiling the Marquee Attractions

The Celtic Kitchen marquee, a first-time feature, promises to be a gastronomic delight. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore and savor a wide range of culinary offerings inspired by the Celtic nations. Complementing this will be the Celtic Kids marquee, an interactive space designed to entertain and engage the younger festival-goers, ensuring a distinctively family-friendly atmosphere.

Lights, Music, Action

Apart from the new attractions, the festival is set to enthrall attendees with an exhilarating live music lineup. The roster boasts an impressive mix of local and international talent, spanning diverse genres and styles. Among the international acts are Gerry O'Connor, a celebrated Irish musician, and Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle, accomplished artists from The Isle of Man.

Australian Celtic acts will be represented by the Australian Celtic Women, Asleep at the Reel, and MunsterBucks. Other notable performers include Murphy's Pigs, The Gathering, Limerick, and The Shamrock Dancers. Sionnach Rua's Great Irish Songbook, The Cauldron, and Ian Hayden and Friends Ceili Band will also grace the stage, promising to deliver captivating performances.

Stellar Lineup Continues

The festival's music program continues with The Moreton Celtic Fiddle Club, The Parsons and The Peas, Lorna and Dave, The Scotsman, Elizabeth Sutherland, Mo McMorrow, Matt Scullion, Katy Haselwood, Hester Fraser, and Tim Scanlan. Each of these acts brings a unique flavor and energy to the festival, promising an unforgettable entertainment experience for the audience.

With its blend of tradition and innovation, the Australian Celtic Festival promises to be a memorable event, further cementing its stature as a cultural landmark.