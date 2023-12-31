en English
Arts & Entertainment

Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:32 pm EST
Celest Chong Returns Home: A Retrospective on Her Journey in Entertainment

Stepping back onto Singaporean soil, Celest Chong, a 44-year-old actress, model, and singer, returned home after a 13-year sojourn in Toronto to care for her elderly mother. Her recent interview with JustSwipeLah unearths a journey that began at the tender age of 14, leading to a prolific career in the entertainment industry that has spanned multiple countries and languages.

A Blossoming Career

Chong’s foray into the acting world began in 2000 with her debut in Eric Khoo’s ‘Stories About Love’. Her talent roared to prominence after her roles in the Mediacorp drama ‘You Light Up My Life’ and the ATV period comedy ‘All’s Well, Ends Well’. This offered her a platform to showcase her skills and led to her recognition and subsequent opportunities in Taiwan and China, thus cementing her position in the international scene.

Challenges Abroad

Despite the glitz and glamour associated with the entertainment industry, Chong’s journey was not devoid of challenges, particularly in Hong Kong. Here, she found herself grappling with grueling filming schedules, which required her to film up to 18 scenes a day. This, coupled with the task of learning lines in Cantonese, a language foreign to her, took a toll on her sleep and overall health.

Perseverance Pays Off

The difficulties did not deter Chong. Despite initial resistance from other actors due to her status as a foreign lead actress, she persevered, focusing on her craft and performance. This tenacity eventually paid off, allowing her to establish friendly relationships with her co-stars and earn the respect of the industry. Reflecting on her experiences, Chong spoke positively, attributing her ability to adapt and sleep anywhere to these challenges.

Arts & Entertainment HongKong Singapore


BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

