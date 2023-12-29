Celebrity Sightings Light Up the Holiday Season: A Weekly Round-Up

This week, the world of entertainment has been enlivened by a deluge of celebrity sightings in various cities, with big names gracing the streets and spotlighting their activities.

NYC Celebrity Sightings

Angelina Jolie, in an all-black ensemble, turned heads in New York City’s East Village, while Australian actor Hugh Jackman was spotted on a solo stroll in the winter chill of NYC. Also in the city, Camila Mendes was seen out and about with her dog. The Stafford Room in NYC was lit up with the charisma of Cardi B, who hosted guests, her long red nails adding a pop of color to the occasion. Meanwhile, America Ferrera stayed cosy backstage at the Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular.

West Coast and Aspen Sightings

On the west coast, comedian Howie Mandel performed on stage, lighting up the Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California with laughter. Mariah Carey, known for her iconic holiday music, was seen shopping in Aspen, her bright smile matching the festive season’s cheer.

Star-Studded Streets

Other stars including 50 Cent, Olivia Palermo, Winnie Harlow, Sarah Silverman, Ariana Grande, Carmelo Anthony, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend were all seen engaging in various activities, from attending sports events and holiday parties to volunteering and savoring the holiday season.

High Profile Relationships

Adding to the holiday season’s excitement were high-profile relationships coming to light. Ariana Grande was spotted in NYC with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, on a rare outing. In another part of town, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were seen deepening their connection during the holiday season. Additionally, the rumored relationship between Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco was confirmed as the couple was spotted together in NYC.

As we bid goodbye to 2023, the celebrity sphere continues to enchant its global audience with its rich tapestry of events, sightings, and relationships. Stay tuned for more as these stories unfold in the new year.