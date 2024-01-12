en English
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrity Sightings: Gisele Bündchen, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and More

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
From the vibrant streets of Los Angeles to the bustling avenues of New York City, celebrities have been making headlines with their activities this week. At the heart of it all were Gisele Bündchen, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Issa Rae who were spotted in various states of work and play.

Gisele Bündchen’s Health Conscious Shopping

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted in a supermarket in Los Angeles, preparing her signature immunity smoothie. Always a proponent of healthy living, her public outing was a reminder of her commitment to wellness.

Taylor Swift Back in the Studio

Meanwhile, in New York City, pop sensation Taylor Swift returned to her recording studio, hinting at the possibility of new music. Swift, known for her storytelling prowess in songwriting, has fans eagerly anticipating her next move.

Blake Lively Continues Filming

Actress Blake Lively continued filming her new movie ‘It Ends with Us’ in New Jersey. The film, based on the bestselling novel of the same name, is eagerly awaited by fans of the book and Lively alike.

Issa Rae Celebrated in Hollywood

Hollywood celebrated the work of Issa Rae at a special event. The actress, writer, and producer, known for her hit show ‘Insecure’, has made a significant impact on the industry with her unique storytelling style.

Other celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Marc Anthony, Matthew McConaughey, and Simon Cowell were seen at various public events or casual outings. Helena Christensen, Josh Hutcherson, Annette Bening, and Brandon Sklenar stepped out in New York City, while Mckenna Grace attended an event in Chicago. Vicki Lawrence performed in Florida, and Selma Blair participated in a screening in Los Angeles.

Notable events of the week included a girls night out in NYC with Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, Selena Gomez launching a new beauty collection, and Julianne Hough attending a GLAAD celebration. The GLAAD event also saw the presence of Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Kathy Hilton, Heather Dubrow, Niecy Nash, Sofia Boutella, and Adam Lambert.

America Ferrera, Tina Fey, Jamie Foxx, Joy Sunday, Isabella Rossellini, Amanda Seyfried, Seth MacFarlane, Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan, Jennifer Hudson, Common, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Diane Warren, Olivia Rodrigo, Maureen Van Zandt, Steven Van Zandt, Eva Longoria, and Becky G were also seen at various events or enjoying personal time.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

