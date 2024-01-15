Our weekly celebrity news roundup begins with the dynamic Laverne Cox, who kicked off the Emmys with her stellar pre-show hosting duties. In a different part of town, the enigmatic Doja Cat was seen enjoying a dinner with friends at the famed Nobu in Malibu, while the vibrant Julianne Hough was spotted donning a stylish kaftan en route to the BAFTA tea party in Los Angeles.

Stars Shine at Milan's Men's Fashion Week

Elsewhere in the world, Michael Fassbender made a notable appearance at Milan's men's fashion week. Adding to the glamour of the event, Christopher Briney was seen gracing the Giorgio Armani show. Celebrity sightings extended to Aspen, where Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder were seen, and across the pond, Janet Jackson was spotted in London. Meanwhile, a reunion of sorts occurred in Los Angeles, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal coming together at a film screening.

Celebrities Dazzle at Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards provided a star-studded spectacle with Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson celebrating their win for the 'Barbie' soundtrack. The event also played host to Greta Gerwig, Florence Pugh, and Ayo Edebiri, who showcased their unique styles. Adding a familial touch to the occasion, Reese Witherspoon attended the event with her daughter Ava Phillippe. Keeping the spirit of romance alive, Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart were seen enjoying a date night at the same event. The red carpet was further adorned by the likes of Pedro Pascal and David Duchovny.

Eva Longoria Promotes 'Flamin' Hot' at Palm Springs International Film Festival

Meanwhile, at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Eva Longoria was seen promoting her film 'Flamin' Hot'. This comprehensive roundup of celebrity appearances at various events would be incomplete without acknowledging the commendable work of Alexandra Schonfeld, a features writer at PEOPLE. Schonfeld has been diligently covering celebrity news since April 2022, with her work previously appearing in Newsweek.