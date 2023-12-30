en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrities Welcome 2023: Fashion Tips, New Ventures, and Financial Triumphs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:17 pm EST
Celebrities Welcome 2023: Fashion Tips, New Ventures, and Financial Triumphs

As the world welcomes the New Year, iconic actress Dame Joan Collins and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley share their festive fashion advice. Meanwhile, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist Layton Williams prepares to teach dance, and Victoria Beckham finally turns a profit with her eponymous brand.

Fashion Icons Ring in the New Year

Renowned for her vibrant personality and impactful fashion statements, Dame Joan Collins started the New Year celebrations early with a glamorous Instagram snap. Donning a faux fur hat, cream studded gloves, a matching coat, and her signature red lipstick, the British actress encapsulated her classic style. Along with her photograph, Collins shared a humorous comment about the chilly weather and offered a piece of advice for those hosting New Year’s parties: to avoid inviting boring people.

Sharing the limelight, fellow M&S ambassador and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley emphasized the importance of fashion during the festive season. The partner of actor Jason Statham and mother of two suggested that a well-tailored dress or suit, complemented by dazzling diamonds and sexy heels, is the perfect way to bid farewell to the year.

Aspinall Joins Notable Speaking Agency

In other news, Freya Aspinall, daughter of conservationist Damian Aspinall and TV presenter Donna Air, has joined the Harry Walker Agency. The agency represents renowned figures such as Boris Johnson and Bill Clinton, and with Freya’s experience at her father’s conservation park, she is expected to excel at public speaking engagements.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Finalist to Teach Dance

On the dance front, Layton Williams, a finalist on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, has been engaged by a dance company to deliver masterclasses. Despite some criticisms regarding his professional dance background, Williams is poised to share his expertise and passion for dance with eager students.

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Turns a Profit

Finally, in the world of fashion finance, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand has turned a profit for the first time in 15 years. A carefully orchestrated social media strategy and the successful launch of a line of leather goods have contributed to this turnaround. The brand reported a profit of £200,000 in 2022, with revenue surging 44% to £58.8 million compared to the previous year. The unprecedented demand for beauty products and the new fragrance collection played key roles in this financial success.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Binge-worthy TV Shows to End 2023: An Exploration

By BNN Correspondents

African Migrants' Harrowing Journeys: Stories of Perseverance and Hope

By BNN Correspondents

The Charman Prize: More Than Just an Art Competition

By BNN Correspondents

Inside the Hidden World of Ron Gittins: A Posthumous Discovery of Outsider Art

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dagmara Domińczyk & Patrick Wilson: A Shared Journey in Hollywood ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Dagmara Domińczyk & Patrick Wilson: A Shared Journey in Hollywood ...
heart comment 0
Unveiling Eurogamer’s Top Video Games of 2023: A Tapestry of Innovation and Nostalgia

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling Eurogamer's Top Video Games of 2023: A Tapestry of Innovation and Nostalgia
January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts

By Salman Khan

January 2024: OTT Platforms Set to Enthrall with a Range of Digital Debuts
Vandelux’s Debut Album ‘When The Light Breaks’ Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze

By BNN Correspondents

Vandelux's Debut Album 'When The Light Breaks' Sets the Electronic Music Scene Ablaze
Cityscapes and Societal Narratives: Hollywood’s 2023 Cinematic Journey

By BNN Correspondents

Cityscapes and Societal Narratives: Hollywood's 2023 Cinematic Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
9 seconds
Revolutionizing Stroke Care: Portable Brain-Scanning Technology to be Trialled
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
36 seconds
Escalation of Turkey's Counterterrorism Efforts in Response to PKK Attack
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
58 seconds
New York Yankees Eye Jordan Montgomery in Offseason Pitching Strategy
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
2 mins
Australian Cricket's Tussle with Scheduling, Attendance, and Controversies
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
5 mins
Dr. Jen Caudle Dispels Penis Size Myths on TikTok
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
5 mins
Unexpected Half-Time Diversion: Rodent Scurries Across Pitch at Etihad Stadium
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
5 mins
Dominic Cummings' Secret Talks with PM Rishi Sunak Stir Controversy
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
5 mins
Pro Kabaddi League: Revolutionizing Kabaddi in India
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
6 mins
Conception Bay East-Bell Island Braces for Pivotal By-Election
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
44 mins
Cultural Tapestry: New Year's Eve Traditions Around the Globe
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
5 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
6 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
7 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
8 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
9 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
10 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
10 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
10 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app