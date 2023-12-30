Celebrities Welcome 2023: Fashion Tips, New Ventures, and Financial Triumphs

As the world welcomes the New Year, iconic actress Dame Joan Collins and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley share their festive fashion advice. Meanwhile, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist Layton Williams prepares to teach dance, and Victoria Beckham finally turns a profit with her eponymous brand.

Fashion Icons Ring in the New Year

Renowned for her vibrant personality and impactful fashion statements, Dame Joan Collins started the New Year celebrations early with a glamorous Instagram snap. Donning a faux fur hat, cream studded gloves, a matching coat, and her signature red lipstick, the British actress encapsulated her classic style. Along with her photograph, Collins shared a humorous comment about the chilly weather and offered a piece of advice for those hosting New Year’s parties: to avoid inviting boring people.

Sharing the limelight, fellow M&S ambassador and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley emphasized the importance of fashion during the festive season. The partner of actor Jason Statham and mother of two suggested that a well-tailored dress or suit, complemented by dazzling diamonds and sexy heels, is the perfect way to bid farewell to the year.

Aspinall Joins Notable Speaking Agency

In other news, Freya Aspinall, daughter of conservationist Damian Aspinall and TV presenter Donna Air, has joined the Harry Walker Agency. The agency represents renowned figures such as Boris Johnson and Bill Clinton, and with Freya’s experience at her father’s conservation park, she is expected to excel at public speaking engagements.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Finalist to Teach Dance

On the dance front, Layton Williams, a finalist on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, has been engaged by a dance company to deliver masterclasses. Despite some criticisms regarding his professional dance background, Williams is poised to share his expertise and passion for dance with eager students.

Victoria Beckham’s Brand Turns a Profit

Finally, in the world of fashion finance, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand has turned a profit for the first time in 15 years. A carefully orchestrated social media strategy and the successful launch of a line of leather goods have contributed to this turnaround. The brand reported a profit of £200,000 in 2022, with revenue surging 44% to £58.8 million compared to the previous year. The unprecedented demand for beauty products and the new fragrance collection played key roles in this financial success.