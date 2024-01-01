en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrities Ring in 2024: Reflections, Celebrations, and New Year’s Eve Moments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
Celebrities Ring in 2024: Reflections, Celebrations, and New Year’s Eve Moments

As the first day of 2024 dawned, a cavalcade of celebrities ushered in the New Year with grandeur, sharing glimpses of their celebrations and reflections on the past year through the lens of social media. From intimate family gatherings to larger-than-life performances, Hollywood and the music industry marked the transition with a mix of excitement, gratitude, and hope.

Celebrities Reflect on the New Year

Jennifer Lopez, radiating at 54, posted photos of her New Year’s Eve look alongside Ben Affleck, marking the onset of the ‘hummingbird season.’ The couple, currently vacationing in St. Barts, stunned fans with Lopez’s ensemble that included a beige silk dress, a black hat, a Gucci pearl necklace, and diamond earrings. In contrast, Vanessa and Nick Lachey opted for a family-centred celebration at Disneyland, the first time their entire brood stayed up until midnight together.

Reflections and Resolutions

Meanwhile, country music star Jessie James Decker welcomed the new year with a collection of old photos, expressing gratitude for the year gone by and anticipation for what 2024 might bring. Khloe Kardashian rang in the new year with her close friend Sia, while stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, Sofia Vergara, Bethenny Frankel, Millie Bobbie Brown, Zoey Deutch, Mindy Kaling, and Teresa Giudice also added to the festive spirit with their shared moments.

Performances and Celebrations

Other stars chose to step into 2024 in the spotlight. Kate Hudson performed at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, captivating an intimate audience with new songs. Lindsay Lohan shared a tender moment with her husband Bader Shammas in front of a Christmas tree, wishing her followers a year filled with love, health, peace, and happiness. On a slightly more surprising note, actor Ian Ziering had a shocking encounter with LA bikers on New Year’s Eve, while diva Mariah Carey was spotted stepping out of a Gucci store in Aspen.

As 2024 unfolds, the world waits with bated breath for the stories these celebrities and many more will write, both on and off the screen. It is a testament to the human spirit’s resilience, the undying pursuit of joy, and the collective hope for a brighter future that glows in the heart of every New Year’s celebration.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Books of 2023: Illuminating Urban Challenges and the Future of City Living

By BNN Correspondents

Netflix Rings in the New Year with a Slew of Exciting Additions

By BNN Correspondents

Hollywood's Tumultuous Year Gives Way to an Exciting Lineup of 2024 Releases

By BNN Correspondents

The Rise of LGBTQ+ Representation in Streaming Media: What to Watch in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Pajiba's 17th Annual Pajiba Ten: Celebrating Favorite Celebrities of t ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 mins
Pajiba's 17th Annual Pajiba Ten: Celebrating Favorite Celebrities of t ...
heart comment 0
Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche

By BNN Correspondents

Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda's Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche
Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ New York Home: A Peek into Privacy

By BNN Correspondents

Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' New York Home: A Peek into Privacy
‘The Lodge’ Chills Audiences on Netflix UK: A Psychological Horror Tale

By BNN Correspondents

'The Lodge' Chills Audiences on Netflix UK: A Psychological Horror Tale
2024 Arts & Entertainment Preview: A Year of Captivating Creations

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Arts & Entertainment Preview: A Year of Captivating Creations
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
32 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
35 seconds
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
53 seconds
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
2 mins
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
3 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
4 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
4 mins
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
4 mins
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
9 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
10 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
26 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
33 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
41 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app