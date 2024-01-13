en English
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrating the Birthdays of Entertainment Industry Icons

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Celebrating the Birthdays of Entertainment Industry Icons

Today marks the birthdays of several esteemed personalities in the entertainment industry. The list is a fascinating blend of celebrated actors, musicians, and media personalities, each reaching new milestones in their age.

Legends of the Screen

Among the notable figures, actors Charlie Brill and Billy Gray both turn 86 today. Gray, fondly remembered for his role in the classic television series ‘Father Knows Best’, continues to be a beloved figure in the industry. Co-star Charlie Brill shares the same birthday, further cementing their shared legacy.

Melodies of a Lifetime

Trevor Rabin, the renowned guitarist for the band Yes, celebrates his 70th birthday today. His contribution to music, particularly in the rock genre, continues to be appreciated by fans worldwide. Similarly, Graham ‘Suggs’ McPherson, the iconic member of the band Madness, also celebrates his 63rd birthday.

Star-Studded Birthdays

Trace Adkins, the soulful country singer, is now 62, while actress Penelope Ann Miller marks her 60th birthday. Known for her versatile acting skills, Miller’s birthday is indeed a significant milestone. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has delighted audiences with her performances in ‘Veep’ and ‘Seinfeld’, turns 63 today, alongside actor Kevin Anderson who is 64. The list continues with Patrick Dempsey, the heartthrob from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, turning 58, and Suzanne Cryer, known for her roles in ‘Silicon Valley’ and ‘Two Guys and a Girl’, who is now 57.

Traci Bingham, who made waves with her performance in ‘Baywatch’, celebrates her 56th birthday, while actor Keith Coogan and writer-producer Shonda Rhimes, known for ‘Scandal’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and ‘Private Practice’, both turn 54. Nicole Eggert, another ‘Baywatch’ alum, and known for her role in ‘Charles in Charge’, is now 52.

Actors Ross McCall and Michael Pena, both recognized for their work in ‘White Collar’, ‘Band of Brothers’, and ‘American Hustle’ respectively, are turning 48 today. Orlando Bloom, famous for his roles in blockbuster franchises such as ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, is now 47. ‘Good Morning America’ meteorologist Ginger Zee turns 43, while actor Beau Mirchoff, known for ‘Good Trouble’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’, is 35. Lastly, Liam Hemsworth, the heartthrob from ‘The Hunger Games’ franchise, is celebrating his 34th birthday today.

