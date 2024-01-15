Celebrating Television’s Top Crime-Fighting Duos: A Tribute to David Soul

The recent passing of actor David Soul, best known for his role in the 70s TV series ‘Starsky & Hutch’, has stirred a wave of nostalgia and prompted reflections on television’s crime-fighting duos and their enduring popularity. The buddy cop genre, exemplified by Soul’s iconic series, continues to be a beloved staple in TV entertainment.

Ranking Top TV Investigative Duos

From the stark culture clash in ‘Dempsey and Makepeace’, to the sizzling on-screen chemistry of the officers in ‘CHiPs’, and the relentless grit of the Parisian procedural ‘Engrenages’, this article celebrates 25 of the most memorable investigative pairings from various TV shows. Each duo’s unique dynamic and invaluable contribution to the crime genre is duly highlighted and appreciated.

Variety in Detective Partnerships

The list features a wide range of detective partnerships, showcasing the genre’s versatility. From the testosterone-heavy drama of ‘The Professionals’ in the 80s to the emotionally charged dynamic of ‘Broadchurch’s’ Dorset-based detectives, and the flashy, 80s-inspired ‘Miami Vice’ detectives, the genre has consistently adapted to the changing cultural landscape while maintaining its core appeal.

Teamwork and Tension: Procedural and Beyond

Series like the BBC’s ‘Line of Duty’ and the Scandinavian thriller ‘The Bridge’ are lauded for their portrayal of strong teamwork in battling corruption and cross-border crimes, respectively. The time-traveling partners in ‘Life on Mars’, the quirky crime-solving duo in ‘Jonathan Creek’, and the simmering romantic tension in ‘Moonlighting’ all add unique flavors to the genre. Groundbreaking and legacy-making partnerships like ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘Cagney & Lacey’, and ‘The X-Files’ have left indelible marks on the TV crime genre.

The Quintessential Detective Duo: Sherlock and Watson

The article concludes by honoring the quintessential detective duo, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. The BBC reboot featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman breathed new life into these age-old characters, making them relevant for a contemporary audience and sparking a whole new wave of global fandom.