en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrating Television’s Top Crime-Fighting Duos: A Tribute to David Soul

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Celebrating Television’s Top Crime-Fighting Duos: A Tribute to David Soul

The recent passing of actor David Soul, best known for his role in the 70s TV series ‘Starsky & Hutch’, has stirred a wave of nostalgia and prompted reflections on television’s crime-fighting duos and their enduring popularity. The buddy cop genre, exemplified by Soul’s iconic series, continues to be a beloved staple in TV entertainment.

Ranking Top TV Investigative Duos

From the stark culture clash in ‘Dempsey and Makepeace’, to the sizzling on-screen chemistry of the officers in ‘CHiPs’, and the relentless grit of the Parisian procedural ‘Engrenages’, this article celebrates 25 of the most memorable investigative pairings from various TV shows. Each duo’s unique dynamic and invaluable contribution to the crime genre is duly highlighted and appreciated.

Variety in Detective Partnerships

The list features a wide range of detective partnerships, showcasing the genre’s versatility. From the testosterone-heavy drama of ‘The Professionals’ in the 80s to the emotionally charged dynamic of ‘Broadchurch’s’ Dorset-based detectives, and the flashy, 80s-inspired ‘Miami Vice’ detectives, the genre has consistently adapted to the changing cultural landscape while maintaining its core appeal.

Teamwork and Tension: Procedural and Beyond

Series like the BBC’s ‘Line of Duty’ and the Scandinavian thriller ‘The Bridge’ are lauded for their portrayal of strong teamwork in battling corruption and cross-border crimes, respectively. The time-traveling partners in ‘Life on Mars’, the quirky crime-solving duo in ‘Jonathan Creek’, and the simmering romantic tension in ‘Moonlighting’ all add unique flavors to the genre. Groundbreaking and legacy-making partnerships like ‘NYPD Blue’, ‘Cagney & Lacey’, and ‘The X-Files’ have left indelible marks on the TV crime genre.

The Quintessential Detective Duo: Sherlock and Watson

The article concludes by honoring the quintessential detective duo, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson. The BBC reboot featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman breathed new life into these age-old characters, making them relevant for a contemporary audience and sparking a whole new wave of global fandom.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Alienware M16 R2 Unveiled at CES 2024: Power Meets Portability
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, Alienware, a renowned name in the realm of gaming laptops, unveiled a sleeker, more compact version of its M16 gaming laptop, the M16 R2. Shrinking by 15% in comparison to its predecessor, the M16 R2 is a testament to Alienware’s pursuit of portability without compromising on performance. Design
Alienware M16 R2 Unveiled at CES 2024: Power Meets Portability
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
6 mins ago
A Week of New Releases: Music, Movies, Documentaries, and More
Ajoka Theatre Marks 40th Anniversary with 'Theatre of Resistance' Discussion
7 mins ago
Ajoka Theatre Marks 40th Anniversary with 'Theatre of Resistance' Discussion
Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner
2 mins ago
Break Moment Africa Crown C-Fly as Second Edition Winner
Bianca Gonzalez Celebrates Friend Robi Domingo's Wedding, Reflects on 15-Year Friendship
6 mins ago
Bianca Gonzalez Celebrates Friend Robi Domingo's Wedding, Reflects on 15-Year Friendship
'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Rule Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Showcase of Diverse Storytelling
6 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' Rule Critics Choice Awards 2024: A Showcase of Diverse Storytelling
Latest Headlines
World News
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
1 min
Harsh Jain's Meteoric Rise in Entrepreneurship and a Luxurious Life Near Antilia
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
1 min
Ipswich Town Overcomes Adversity to Secure Victory: A Tale of Resilience and Triumph
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
2 mins
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
2 mins
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
2 mins
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
2 mins
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
2 mins
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
2 mins
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
3 mins
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
39 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app