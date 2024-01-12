en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrating Talent: Notable Personalities Across Various Fields Mark Their Birthdays

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Celebrating Talent: Notable Personalities Across Various Fields Mark Their Birthdays

Today is a day of celebration for numerous notable figures across various fields, marking their birthdays and reflecting their unique contributions to their respective industries. These personalities, ranging from musicians to actors to journalists, have left indelible marks in the world of entertainment and media.

Country Music and Acting Celebrations

On the music front, country singers William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Van Shelton celebrate their 85th and 72nd birthdays, respectively. Actor Anthony Andrews, known for his diverse acting roles, marks his 76th birthday.

Media and Animation Industry Birthdays

Radio and TV personality Howard Stern reaches a milestone at the age of 70. John Lasseter, a name synonymous with animated films like ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Cars’ celebrates his 67th birthday. Acclaimed news correspondent Christiane Amanpour turns 66, continuing her respected career in journalism.

Screen and Music Stars Mark Their Birthdays

Actor Oliver Platt turns 64, while singer-director Rob Zombie marks his 59th birthday. Known for his roles in ‘Unfaithful’ and ‘Blood and Chocolate’, Olivier Martinez celebrates his 58th birthday. In the music industry, TBird, a rapper from B-Rock and the Bizz, and Zack de la Rocha, the frontman of Rage Against the Machine, turn 57 and 54, respectively.

Younger Generation Celebrations

On the younger end of the spectrum, Zayn, formerly of One Direction, is 31, and singer Ella Henderson is 28. They share their birthdays with Cynthia Addai-Robinson, known for ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘Arrow’, who is 39, and Jeremy Camp, a contemporary Christian singer, who turns 46 today. These birthdays reflect the diverse talents and careers that have significantly impacted various forms of entertainment and media.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back to Black' Set for April Release
Few names in music shine as brightly as Amy Winehouse, a singer noted for her soulful voice and highly intimate lyrics. Her entire story will be shown on screen in a new biopic called “Back to Black.” April 12 is when Sam Taylor-Johnson’s film, which stars Marisa Abela as Winehouse, is supposed to be released.
Amy Winehouse Biopic 'Back to Black' Set for April Release
Genshin Impact 4.4 Update: A Bounty of Primogems and New Characters
19 mins ago
Genshin Impact 4.4 Update: A Bounty of Primogems and New Characters
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
22 mins ago
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism
13 mins ago
Jo Koy Defends Golden Globe Hosting Performance Amid Criticism
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
14 mins ago
Big Name, No Blankets: Celebrating Warumpi Band's Cultural Legacy
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
16 mins ago
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
3 mins
Ohio Mother Arrested for Faking Daughter's Cancer in Disturbing Echo of Gypsy Rose Blanchard Case
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
5 mins
Emma Raducanu: A Testament to Resilience on the Tennis Court
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
7 mins
Father's Viral Confrontation with Protesters Sparks National Debate
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
10 mins
NBA Star Dwight Howard Jokingly Names Manny Pacquiao as His Trainer in Jest at Jake Paul
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
11 mins
Global Healthcare Systems Under Strain Amid Low Vaccination Rates
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
15 mins
Chikomba RDC Opposition Councillors Barred from Council Meetings Amid Lawsuit
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
15 mins
South Africa Optimistic ICJ Case Against Israel Won't Impact Investment Goals at WEF
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
16 mins
House Music Legend Kathy Brown Diagnosed with Stage Four Lung Cancer, Global Music Community Rallies in Support
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
17 mins
Bureau of Meteorology Warns of Extreme Heatwave Across Australia
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
26 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app