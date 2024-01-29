Celebrating Filipino American Achievements: The Fil-Am Connection

On the digital pages of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the inaugural column of a new bimonthly feature titled 'The Fil-Am Connection' has been unfurled, a beacon celebrating the triumphs of Filipino Americans in various fields.

This column, brought to life by a long-time correspondent for Inquirer.net USA, encapsulates the stories of Filipino Americans making waves in their respective industries.

Lighting up the Silver Screen

Among the stars shining brightly is Matthew Libatique, a New York-based cinematographer who has clinched his third Oscar nomination for Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro.' Sharing the spotlight is actress Dolly de Leon, who has not only been nominated for a Golden Globe but also showcased her acting prowess in two films at Sundance.

Ramona Diaz's documentary 'And So It Begins' offers a compelling exploration of Leni Robredo's electoral campaign in the Philippines. Diaz's lens captures the intricacies of electoral politics in the island nation, providing a unique perspective on a pivotal moment in its contemporary history.

From Beauty to Books

Meanwhile, Olivia Quido-Co has been appointed as vice president for global partnerships with the Miss Universe Organization. In the realm of literature, Gina Apostol has earned the distinction of being named the Inouye distinguished chair in Democratic Ideals at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, a testament to her literary prowess.

In the sporting arena, Filipino-American Short Track Speed Skater Peter Groseclose has achieved groundbreaking feats in winter sports. He secured 5th place in the 500m short track speed skating at the 4th Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea, recording the 3rd overall fastest time among all 36 competitors. His achievements have set new national and Southeast Asian records in speed skating.

Embracing Hollywood and Homegrown Cinema

Actress Liza Soberano has made her Hollywood debut in 'Lisa Frankenstein,' and the Manila International Film Fest was inaugurated in Los Angeles, featuring ten Philippine movies. These endeavors symbolize the growing integration of Filipino talent into the global cinematic landscape.

The Fil-Am Connection aims to celebrate and amplify the Filipino presence worldwide, underscoring the importance of their success for the Filipino community and culture. It encourages support for Filipino talents globally, acknowledging their contributions and the long shadows they cast.