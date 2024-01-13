en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Celebrating 70 Years of Jide Kosoko: A Stalwart of Nollywood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:34 am EST
Celebrating 70 Years of Jide Kosoko: A Stalwart of Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Babajide Akanni Kosoko, commonly known as Jide Kosoko, recently commemorated his 70th birthday with expressions of profound gratitude and deep introspection. The celebration underscored his journey as an ‘even more amazing human being’ and his esteemed identity as a prince.

An Age Graced with Accomplishments

Born on January 12, 1954, Kosoko has been a transformative figure in the Nigerian film industry. His illustrious career, spanning several decades, has seen him contribute significantly to the evolution of Nollywood, both as a compelling actor and a visionary producer. With over 300 movies to his credit, Kosoko’s career milestones resonate with his growth and maturity, an aspect he brought into sharp focus during his birthday reflections.

Marking a Milestone Amidst Mourning

The celebrations, however, come amidst a period of mourning for Kosoko, who lost a dear friend and fellow Nollywood veteran, Olofa Ina, last week. Yet, he has managed to find balance in the dichotomy of life and death, joy and sorrow, demonstrating his resilience and depth of character.

A Legacy Etched in Nollywood

In the course of his extensive career, Kosoko has starred in a host of notable films, including ‘Doctor Bello’ (2013), ‘The Figurine: Araromire’ (2009), ‘Out of Luck’ (2015), ‘Last Flight to Abuja’ (2012), and ‘Diamond Ring’ (1998). His enduring presence and influence in Nollywood have not only entertained audiences but also played a significant role in shaping the industry. His contributions have earned him the status of a respected and celebrated figure, leaving an indelible mark on the face of Nigerian cinema.

0
Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Willem Dafoe Reveals the Significant Influence of Directors in His Role Selection
Acclaimed actor Willem Dafoe has shed light on his role selection process, revealing the significant influence directors have on his decisions. The 68-year-old actor spoke candidly about his experience working with Yorgos Lanthimos, the director behind his latest movie ‘Poor Things’, and the importance of a director’s vision in defining his characters. Uncompromising Directors and
Willem Dafoe Reveals the Significant Influence of Directors in His Role Selection
Sterling St. Jacques: The Enigmatic Life and Legacy of the First Male Supermodel
7 mins ago
Sterling St. Jacques: The Enigmatic Life and Legacy of the First Male Supermodel
Celebrities Gather for Mel C's 50th Birthday Bash with Stylish Attire and Heartfelt Messages
8 mins ago
Celebrities Gather for Mel C's 50th Birthday Bash with Stylish Attire and Heartfelt Messages
The Kenyan Odyssey: Ugandan Music Legends and Their Recording Journeys
2 mins ago
The Kenyan Odyssey: Ugandan Music Legends and Their Recording Journeys
Taylor Swift's Hollywood Strategy: From Pop Star to Film Director
2 mins ago
Taylor Swift's Hollywood Strategy: From Pop Star to Film Director
Patti Smith Honors Lily Gladstone at Awards Gala in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization
5 mins ago
Patti Smith Honors Lily Gladstone at Awards Gala in First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
5 seconds
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
13 seconds
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
22 seconds
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
41 seconds
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
55 seconds
Navigating Democracy: The Impact of Biden and Trump on U.S. Governance
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
55 seconds
National Booch Day 2024: A Toast to the Rich History and Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
1 min
Jo-Anne Brandrick: A Journey from Grief to Health
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
1 min
FC Bengaluru United: High Hopes for I-League Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
1 min
Mamelodi Sundowns Explore Loan Move for Junior Mendieta Amid Esquivel's Arrival
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
32 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
53 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app